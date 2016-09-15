By Jonathan Schwarzberg and Lisa Lee
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Rising secondary prices have
prompted a new repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market,
leaving investors to deal with the pain of reduced yields as
issuers line up to take advantage of lower borrowing costs.
Secondary loan prices have risen since they bottomed in
February and the most liquid batch of loans have reached
12-month highs. Demand has strengthened due to the anticipation
of rising interest rates, while investors have additional cash
to put to work after an influx of redemptions among several
large names, including Cablevision and Allison Transmission,
which are switching out loans for bonds, and Dell, which is
paying down a portion of its term loans.
The average bid in the SMi100 (the 100 most widely held
loans) reached 98.97 on Wednesday, according to LSTA/Thomson
Reuters LPC MTM Pricing. That is more than 2 points up from
96.59 six months ago and even more from 95.3 at the end of
February. The average bid in the overall market has also been
strong, climbing to 96.79 on Wednesday, a robust gain from 94.84
six months ago and from 94.4 during the gloomy days of February.
"Investors are generally in the mode of wanting to maintain
exposure and not generate repayments," said a banker. "We are
seeing a very high percentage of rollover demand and additional
appetite coming from both new and existing holders."
HOW LOW CAN YOU GO?
Those toppy prices have already lured companies to launch
repricing deals, and more are expected. The main question in the
loan market is how much issuers will be able press their case -
whether investors will bear a 25bp, 50bp, or 75bp cut to their
spread. The first issuers to the market should serve as a
bellwether of just how amenable investors will be.
Golf club operator ClubCorp is looking to cut 25bp from the
spread of a US$675m term loan due in December 2022. This would
bring the price to 300bp over Libor with a 1% floor after just
issuing in December 2015.
American Airlines is aiming to cut pricing by 25bp to 250bp
over Libor on a US$750m seven-year term loan that it arranged in
October 2014. Surgery Partners is a bit more aggressive, asking
investors to lower the price on an US$870m term loan it arranged
in July 2014 to back its buyout to 375bp over Libor with a 1%
floor from 425bp over Libor.
A repricing attempt will be especially tempting to those
issuers that priced loans in the tighter market last spring and
many of those with six month call protection should fall off
soon. Casino-based real estate investment trust MGM Growth,
which priced a US$1.85bn term loan in April at 325bp over Libor
with a 0.75% floor to back its spin-off from MGM Resorts
International, will see its call protection roll off in October.
Luggage company Samsonite International, which priced a
US$675m term loan in April to financing its purchase of luxury
luggage specialist Tumi Holdings at 325bp over Libor with a
0.75% floor, will also see call protection drop off in October.
"Anything with call protection rolling off will be a
candidate," said a loan investor.
Due to competing demand from new investing sources, existing
lenders may have little choice but to concede to lower spreads,
as demand is expected to remain greater than supply. New
collateralized loan obligations (CLO), the hungriest of buyers,
are out in force with ever more managers looking to raise and
price deals.
Bank loan funds have seen their longest stretch of inflows -
six back-to-back weeks - since the first half of 2014, boosted
by the rise of Libor, which has already caused some loans to
become true floating rate instruments again and by the
perception of better relative value versus frothy bond
counterparts.
Another boon to a repricing wave is the performance of
recent repricings. Government services provider SAIC's repriced
US$400m term loan B went above its par issue price to see a
100.5-101 market after freeing to trade in August. Similarly,
construction chemical maker GCP Applied Technologies' repriced
US$274m term loan broke above its par issue price in August and
now trades bid above 101.
"Thus far, it hasn't seemed like there is much investors can
do, and I doubt that changes," said a loan trader.
(Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg and Lisa Lee; Editing By
Michelle Sierra and Chris Mangham)