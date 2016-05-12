By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 12 Participants in the US$880bn
leveraged loan market are taking a multi-prong approach to
cutting the time it takes to complete a loan trade as regulators
warn that long delays may prohibit funds from meeting
redemptions during times of volatility.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a
proposal to improve risk management of funds, which are an
important investment component of retirement and college savings
plans and can include leveraged loans, criticized lengthy
settlement processes. It took 19.3 days to complete a loan trade
in 2015; high-yield bonds currently close in three days with a
push to shorten that time frame to two days.
Markit and Ipreo are among firms working on platforms that
may automate the process, cutting the time it takes to close a
loan trade. The Loan Syndications and Trading Association
(LSTA), the New York trade group, may release in the next one to
two months final rules for delayed compensation, a pricing
adjustment payable to a counterparty when a secondary loan trade
closes late, which may also help to speed the process.
"The market is getting more aware of technology
and that it is a step forward," said Bhavik Katira, founder of
consulting firm TenDelta, which has been spearheading an
electronic messaging effort for the loan market. "There is more
willingness by market participants to spend money" to improve
the process.
The September SEC proposal would require firms to classify
the liquidity of assets invested in open-end mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds (ETF). There was US$115.4bn in those funds
at the end of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"Promoting stronger liquidity risk management is essential
to protecting the interests of the millions of Americans who
invest in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds," SEC Chair
Mary Jo White said in a September release for the proposal.
An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.
TOO LONG
It took 19.3 days to complete a loan trade during the first
quarter of 2016, according to Markit, more than double the seven
days recommended by the LSTA. Leveraged loans provide financing
to back buyouts including the purchase of security systems
company ADT by Apollo Global Management in February.
Commenting on the proposal in a January letter to the SEC,
the LSTA said its goal is to "transform" syndicated loan
settlement within the next three years to make it adhere to
standards in other asset classes.
Virtus Partners, a fixed-income provider that runs Virtus
Trade Settlement, met with about 40 investment firms and banks
in January and discussed back-office issues related to
settlement that need to be addressed as well as the cost to
upgrade technology, sources told LPC earlier this year.
Some market participants bemoan the price involved in
improving settlement including updating technology or
potentially hiring additional staff especially when many are
devoting time and resources to comply with increased regulatory
requirements.
One approach to improve closing is the use of an electronic
messaging system, Financial products Markup Language (FpML),
which will enable buyers, sellers and agents to share both trade
settlement and underlying asset information with no manual
inputting, said Katira.
"Streamlining this information will help highlight
bottlenecks in the settlement process," he said.
The final version for loan settlement FpML may be released
by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association by the
end of the year.
Blackstone Group and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking-owned
Ipreo and technology company Symbiont are working to improve
settlement through the use of blockchain, which has the
potential to eliminate the cost and risk associated with data
entry and reconciliation inherent in the loan market, said Joe
Salerno, who heads loan trade settlement at Ipreo.
The two companies announced in March they were integrating
Ipreo's loan trade settlement platform with Symbiont's smart
contracts, digital contracts stored on blockchain that are
created to be programmable versions of traditional securities.
"In addition to resolving the headline problem of slow,
unpredictable loan trade settlement, our combined solution will
provide lenders secure access to all critical data on its
investment in the loan - from its ownership position to
contract-level details to interest and fee calculations,"
Salerno said.
Markit, the financial data company, is working on Markit
Clear, an update to its ClearPar system for settling loans,
which will include straight-through-processing that should help
reduce settlement delays with more automation.
Earlier this year Markit acquired the position
reconciliation technology assets of DTCC Loan/Serv and systems
integration software from JP Morgan, middleware that connects
operating systems and applications. Both will be integrated with
Markit Clear.
The LSTA is working to expedite settlement as well and says
its delayed compensation rules is expected to "create urgency"
from the buyer to close a trade and increase a bank's incentive
to use its own balance sheet to settle transactions when it is
the buyer, according to a presentation.
The proposed loan changes come as the equity, and corporate
and municipal bond markets seek to decrease their settlement
times to two days from three, aiming to take effect in 2017,
according to participants at the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) T+2 Symposium in New York
February 23.
"Shortening the settlement cycle, while not a regulatory
mandate in the United States, is an industry effort that is
expected to yield important benefits including reduced
counterparty risk, decreased clearing capital requirements,
reduced pro-cyclical margin and liquidity demands and increased
global settlement harmonization," according to a T+2 report
posted to SIFMA's website.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and
Jon Methven)