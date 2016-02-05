By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 5 Investors in the US leveraged
loan market are seeking to cut the time it takes to complete a
trade as regulators warn that funds may not be able to meet
redemptions during volatility.
Bain Capital affiliate Sankaty Advisors, 3i Group and
Oaktree Capital Management were among the approximately 40
investment firms and banks that participated in a meeting
January 27 with Virtus Partners, a fixed-income services
provider that runs Virtus Trade Settlement, to discuss how to
speed up the loan settlement process that takes six times longer
than other asset classes.
In a September proposal to improve mutual fund liquidity
risk management, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
criticized long settlement times in the leveraged loan market.
The regulator said firms that hold securities with longer
settlement periods "raised concerns" about a fund's ability to
meet redemptions.
"If the market doesn't find and adopt solutions in short
order, we're going to go the principal's office real soon and we
won't like detention," Jason Rosiak, head of portfolio
management at Newport Beach, California Pacific Asset
Management, said about the loan market working together to
shorten settlement times.
The SEC said in its 2016 Examination Priorities released
last month that protecting retail investors and retirement
savers is a priority.
Open-end funds, which are prevalent in 401K retirement plans
and 529 plans for college savings, need to meet redemption
requests in seven days and long loan settlement times can cause
a mismatch when funds try to return investor money. At the end
of 2014, 53.2m households owned mutual funds, SEC Chair Mary Jo
White said in September.
It took, on average, 19.3 days to settle a loan trade in
2015, according to Markit data. The loan trade group the Loan
Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) recommend loan
trades close in seven days. It takes three days to complete a
bond trade.
"Loan settlement times are a problem because [mutual funds]
need to meet redemptions within seven days," Stephen Tu, a
senior analyst at Moody's Investors Service, said. "If you try
to sell a loan and the average settlement times are still 20
plus days, and could be significantly longer, that goes against
the basic function of what [these funds] do because you can't
get cash from the proceeds of the sale of a loan to meet
redemptions."
The SEC proposal would require the classification of the
liquidity of the assets invested in by mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds (ETFs), ranking holdings according to the
time it would take to sell the asset.
Credit Suisse Asset Management, BlackRock and the LSTA were
among firms that wrote to the SEC last month asking it to revise
parts of the proposal, including the liquidity ranking, which
they say could hurt the funds.
"There is pushback [from the market] against the core
definition of the liquidity measurement, assigning days of
liquidity to every asset," said Neal Epstein, senior credit
officer at Moody's in New York. The response has been "uniformly
negative so [the SEC] is going to have to revisit."
In a meeting at the Kimberly Hotel in New York last month,
representatives, both in person and on the phone, from firms and
banks that also included UBS, Angelo, Gordon & Co, MJX Asset
Management, Centerbridge, Pacific Asset Management and
BlackRock, discussed the issues surrounding long settlement
times, investors said.
Spokespeople for the firms either declined to comment or
didn't return telephone calls seeking comment.
Virtus may set up a smaller subgroup of investors and banks
to continue to work together to address settlement issues, said
Robert Tomicic, Virtus co-founder.
Participants discussed some specific back-office issues that
need to be addressed, as well as the cost to upgrade technology
needed in order to be able to improve the process, investors
said.
"Investors realize there may not be one silver bullet out
there and they have to choose a few solutions," Rosiak said.
(Editing By Michelle Sierra and Chris Mangham)