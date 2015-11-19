NEW YORK Nov 19 The size of the US leveraged loan market has jumped by 61% to US$851bn since the start of 2010 as borrowers took advantage of near zero interest rates to issue a record amount of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The outstanding loan market has grown from US$528.6bn on Dec. 31, 2009, and has seen a massive 345.9% percent increase in the last 10 years. The high-yield bond market has grown 75% to US$1.35trn since Dec. 31, 2009, with a 109.2% rise since Dec. 29, 2006, according to Barclays data.

Borrowers seized on years of near-zero interest rates to issue new debt and extend maturities. Loan growth was supported by strong investor demand after record inflows into retail loan funds and record issuance of Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds, the largest buyers of leveraged loans.

"The growth of the loan market has been spurred on by historically low interest rates, which has made the floating-rate product very attractive to issuers, while at the same time, there was a huge inflow of money into retail funds from investors searching for yield," said Fred Haddad, a senior portfolio manager in New York at Golden Tree Asset Management, which oversees about US$24.5bn.

Borrowers issued US$940.4bn of new loans sold to institutional investors since the start of 2010, including a record US$230.9bn in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

HUNT FOR YIELD

Investors searching for yield poured into credit with a record US$62.9bn of inflows into loan retail funds in 2013, according to Lipper data. A record US$123.6bn of CLOs was issued in 2014, according to LPC Collateral data.

Another US$88.8bn of CLOs has been raised in the US this year, according to LPC Collateral, while US$13.7bn has been pulled from retail loan funds, according to Lipper.

Loans outperformed bonds on an annual basis for the first time since 2007 and returned 1.97% in 2015 through the end of October, compared to only 0.23% for bonds, according to Barclays data. High-yield bonds are expected to underperform leveraged loans again in 2016, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a Nov. 16 report.

Increased investor demand and volume allowed companies and sponsors to push for more borrower-friendly terms. As a result, the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp issued updated Leveraged Lending Guidance in 2013 noting that loan volume had increased and "prudent underwriting practices have deteriorated."

In the 2015 Shared National Credit (SNC) review, regulators found that more than 36% of leveraged transactions originated within the past year had structures that were cited as "weak," with persistent structural issues including ineffective or no covenants, liberal repayment terms and incremental debt provisions that allow for increased debt above starting leverage levels.

Regulation may affect the size of the market, with CLO volume slowing as a result of upcoming risk-retention rules that go into effect in December 2016 requiring managers to hold 5% of their deals. While US CLO issuance may slow - JP Morgan is forecasting US$60bn to US$70bn in 2016 - many in the market are optimistic that inflows into retail funds will pick up once interest rates start to rise, which may help to counter falling CLO issuance.

"There is a good chance the market remains fairly robust," said John Fraser, managing partner of 3i Debt Management US in New York, which oversees more than US$5bn in assets. Rising interest rates will bring new capital to the retail loan market and CLO issuance should continue to be active, although it may not continue at the same pace, he said.

"If demand is there, then borrowers are going to come up with transactions to meet that demand," he said. (Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)