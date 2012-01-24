LONDON Jan 24 Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) is joining a string of African borrowers looking to tap the international syndicated loan market in early 2012, with active deals across the continent totalling $6 billion, bankers said.

"There is certainly more activity coming out of Africa than there has been for a while," one European banker said.

A large portion of the loans this year are expected to be new money, propelling telecom, infrastructure and commodity developments.

While Europe struggles with a debt crisis, lenders' optimism over Africa's potential in 2012 is built the continent's 2011 volumes of $23.76 billion, its second highest total ever.

NLNG is receiving proposals for a $1 billion-plus syndicated loan that will enable it to purchase new LNG tankers, with potential sponsorship from National Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), ENI, Shell and Total , a banker close to the deal said.

NLNG declined to comment.

Nationwide protests following Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan's decision to cut the country's fuel subsidy have not derailed NLNG's hopes, nor has it damaged state oil firm NNPC's efforts to generate $3 billion worth of loans.

Exxon Mobil and NNPC's $1.5 billion loan to back the development of offshore oil fields is expected to close by the end of January, while negotiations for NNPC's second $1.5 billion deal are under way again.

In a rare sovereign deal, Kenya is aiming to secure its $600 million, two-year loan by early February, Glencore Exploration's $400 million loan for an oil and gas development in Equatorial Guinea is poised to launch into general syndication.

Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) and South Africa's FirstRand Bank are looking to close their $200 million loans within a fortnight, while Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is considering a $350 million equivalent plus loan, and MTN Ghana is seeking a $300 million deal.

Africa, however, is not immune to Europe's financial woes. Although quarterly volumes are expected to grow, lenders' straitened positions are expected to influence deal structures in coming months.

"Pricing is turning a corner in Africa and may need to move upwards. With tenors, lenders may not be as charitable, with a possible return to three-year facilities," a second European banker said.

Growing expertise and confidence among African borrowers will make such negotiations across the continent easier.

"They understand the issues, so it's becoming a fairer relationship between borrower and lender," a third European banker said. (Reporting by Michelle Meineke; additional reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Will Waterman)