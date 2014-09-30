By Prakash Chakravarti
| HONG KONG, Sept 30
HONG KONG, Sept 30
loan volume of $336.7 billion was six percent higher in the
first nine months of 2014 than the same period last year, but
third quarter volume fell as the region's regulators took steps
to curb lending to China.
Third quarter volume of $101.4 billion was lower than the
previous two quarters as regulatory action slowed the market in
a quieter summer, in contrast to good activity in the first six
months of 2014.
"The Asia Pacific (loan) market in general is pretty strong
this year, especially in North Asia where we see a lot of
privatisation and event-driven deals," said Boey Yin Chong,
managing director of syndicated finance at DBS Bank.
Slower dealflow saw increased competition by banks for fewer
mandates and loan pricing tumbled across the region as banks
were able to lend at lower rates thanks to lower funding costs.
"If I have to point to one thing about 2014, it will be the
significant price compression we have seen across APAC,
especially in key markets like China and India," said Aditya
Agarwal, head of loans, Asia at Royal Bank of Scotland.
China, which was Asia's biggest loan market in 2013, was the
biggest contributor to the third quarter slowdown, as regulators
in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan announced measures to curb
their banking systems'growing exposure to China.
Regulators stepped in to limit banks' exposure to rising
loan default rates for Chinese privately-owned companies. Some
sectors are struggling as China's economy slows and the
government has indicated that little support will be
forthcoming.
Sinosteel Corp, China's biggest state-owned steel trader,
was in the spotlight in September after announcing that it was
facing financial difficulties due to unpaid bills from its
customers.
Loans to smaller companies such as shoemaker China
Ultrasonic Outdoorwear Holdings Co Ltd have also been in focus
after corporate governance issues spooked the market.
CHINA DOMINATES
China maintained its position as Asia's biggest loan market
with volume of $76 billion in the first nine months. Third
quarter volume of $26.6 billion was 21 percent lower than a year
earlier and eight percent lower than the second quarter of 2014.
China produced the largest Asia Pacific loan in the third
quarter. In July, a syndicate of four Chinese banks signed two
facilities totalling $6.957 billion to fund the $5.85 billion
purchase of the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru by China's MMG
Ltd from global mining firm Glencore Plc.
Hong Kong's loan market also continued to benefit from its
status as the offshore funding centre for Chinese companies,
with volume of $64 billion in 2014 in the year to date, showing
a 7.5 percent increase on $59 billion transacted in the same
period of 2013.
"While volume is high, pricing for high grade Hong Kong
names has been under significant pressure as liquidity continues
to flow into Hong Kong's markets," Boey said.
Hong Kong lending was however 27 percent lower at $17.08
billion in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.
Australia also saw a significant third quarter decline to
$20 billion compared with $33 billion in the second quarter as
borrowers stayed on the sidelines and M&A activity remained
muted.
The fourth quarter of 2014 promises some more Australian M&A
loans after a long-awaited pick up in activity in the US and
Europe. Refinancings for supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd
and Colonial First State Investments Ltd are expected
to boost Australian fourth quarter volume.
PRICING COMPRESSION
The third quarter slowdown in Asia Pacific has prompted more
competitive behaviour by banks trying to win mandates, which has
pushed pricing down across the region, aided by a drop in banks'
funding costs.
India and Indonesia's economies have also bounced back from
high levels of macroeconomic volatility seen last year. Banks'
appetite to lend is recovering but falling loan pricing is
hitting banks' bottom line.
"The pipeline is good, but everyone is looking at tighter
pricing. The challenge for loan arrangers is to transact more
profitable loans, which is difficult now," said John Corrin,
global head of loans at ANZ.
Taiwanese banks, traditionally Asia's biggest lenders, are
facing tough curbs on Chinese exposure from their regulator and
are now looking to participate in deals from other parts of the
region, especially India and Indonesia.
"From an overall perspective, we continue to see China,
India and Indonesia as key US dollar loan markets in APAC in
2015," said Aditya Agarwal.
Frequent state-owned oil and gas borrowers from India
including Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
and Indonesia's PT Pertamina, among others, have been
able to refinance existing loans at lower rates.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)