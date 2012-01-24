LONDON Jan 23 Banks underwriting new
European leveraged buyouts are seeking safety in numbers to
share risk and reduce the possibility of being stuck with deals
that they struggle to sell in volatile markets.
Recent private equity deals, including the buyouts of Swiss
telecom operator Orange Switzerland and legal services firm CPA
Global have seen larger bank underwriting groups. This allows
banks to underwrite smaller amounts and leaves less to syndicate
to reduce their exposure.
Cinven has hired six banks to underwrite a 435
million pounds-equivalent leveraged loan backing its buyout of
CPA Global, a deal that previously would have been arranged by
three to four banks.
HSBC and JP Morgan are global coordinators on CPA Global's
loan and have been joined by Bank of Ireland, Credit Agricole,
Mizuho and Lloyds as sub-underwriters, banking sources said on
Monday.
These banks have agreed to hold around half their
commitments and sell 235 million pounds debt to investors in a
primary syndication process.
"Half of the (CPA) deal is done. It's a new dynamic to get
more banks in at the top," a banker on the transaction said.
Although this is less profitable as banks have to share
fees, it protects private equity firms and banks from being
unable to sell the loans in volatile markets, bankers said.
Banks were left with up to 10 billion euros of unsold
leveraged loans in September 2011, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC data, after the eurozone crisis closed the high-yield bond
market.
APAX LEADS THE PACK
Apax Partners mandated at least seven banks to lead the
financing of its buyout of Orange Switzerland in mid-January
which is expected to include a high-yield bond element.
"In the old days, that would have been three to four banks,
or even two," a banker said.
A thin pipeline of new buyouts is causing banks to consider
underwriting deals, such as CPA, that would previously have been
syndicated on a club basis to bring in income and keep teams
ticking over in a fallow period.
"We are all hyenas right now. It's the winter season and
we're looking for the only sick caribou left on the tundra," a
leveraged banker said.
Leveraged loan bankers are also working on debt financings
supporting the sale of frozen food chain Iceland Foods and
German bandage maker BSN Medical, both of which are likely to
feature large arranging groups if sold to private equity buyers.
Montagu Private Equity's sale of BSN Medical is already
attracting interest from banks eager to underwrite the debt.
The private equity firm has hired Goldman Sachs and HSBC to run
the sale process.
(Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)