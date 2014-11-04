NEW YORK Nov 4 A $520 million leveraged loan backing the merger of sample providers Bioplan and Arcade Marketing has been withdrawn from the loan market for the second time after being caught in a market correction, bankers said on Tuesday.

The deal is one of several US leveraged loans that were launched before the latest round of volatility in early October that have either been withdrawn or relaunched with sweetened terms to help them clear the market as investors demand higher returns.

Bioplan's merger closed on September 23 and the company has got its money as its loan was underwritten.

Underwriters Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital and Deutsche Bank are now holding a $375 million seven-year first-lien term loan and a $145 million eight-year second-lien term loan.

The banks may seek to relaunch the loan for a third time at a later date, sources said. Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Holding deals in the hope that the market improves is a risky move that can help arranging banks avoid crystallising losses by increasing pricing and discounts beyond the scope of flex provisions.

Arranging bank Jefferies also elected to hold around $100 million of a $300 million loan for casual footwear company TOMS to avoid losses after increasing pricing and a discount

Credit Suisse relaunched a $185 million term loan this week for newsprint manufacturer White Birch Paper Co which refinances existing debt after increasing pricing and a discount.

ORIGINAL TERMS

Bioplan's loan was first launched in early August after the merger was announced on July 21, but was pulled due to adverse market conditions in late August.

The loan was orginally priced at 400-425 basis points (bp) with a discount of 99 which was increased to 98.5 before the loan was withdrawn. The second lien loan was priced at 750-775bp with a discount of 99 that was increased to 98.

The loan was relaunched on September 30 with pricing guidance of 450bp and a discount of 95 on the first lien tranche and pricing of 800bp with a discount of 92 on the second lien tranche.

Investors were given a commitment deadline of October 8, but volatility spiked and the arranging banks withdrew the loan for a second time to avoid having to make further changes that would bring losses.

Pricing has been increased by up to 150bp on US leveraged loans that have struggled to sell, which is the biggest increase in nearly three years since January 2012, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Companies that investors perceive are weaker credits are having to raise pricing even higher which is proving expensive for arranging banks. Flexing deals can wipe out profits and even bring losses depending on the scale of the changes required.

The merger will see Visant, which owned Arcade Marketing receive $334.5 million in cash and a 25 percent stake in the company. Ileos, which controls Bioplan, will own 75 percent of the merged company.

Despite the trouble financing the merged company, both Visant and Ileos have already refinanced the debt that they assumed in the deal.

Visant completed an $880 million facility, which consisted of a $775 million term loan and a $105 million revolving credit, on September 23. Ileos completed a 106 million euro all-senior refinancing by October 13.

The loan that is currently on hold will refinance $315 million of combined debt between the two companies and pay a $193 million dividend to private equity sponsors, according to Moody's Investors Service.

Visant is owned by DLJ Merchant Banking Partners and KKR & Co and Ileos is owned by Oaktree Capital Management.

