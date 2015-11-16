LONDON Nov 16 A series of jumbo multibillion
dollar acquisition loans and rising demand for dollar loans in
the Gulf are highlighting a developing dollar squeeze in Europe,
the Middle East and Africa which is hitting some banks' returns
on syndicated loans.
Blockbuster acquisition loans, including a record US$75bn
acquisition financing backing global brewer AB InBev's
acquisition of SAB Miller and loans totalling US$31.5bn
backing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' acquisition of
Allergan Generics, are soaking up dollar liquidity in Europe.
Although the loans will be undrawn until the underlying
acquisitions close, banks have committed to the deals which
include big term loans that could be drawn. AB InBev's term
loans total US$35bn and Teva's total US$4.5bn.
At the same time, low oil prices and dwindling liquidity in
the Middle East are prompting sovereigns and financial
institutions to turn to the syndicated loan market for large
dollar loans to plug budget deficits and stem large withdrawals
from the banking system.
Oman launched a US$1bn, five-year loan on Friday and Qatar
is seeking a US$10bn loan. Banks' rising dollar
funding costs mean that Qatar is unlikely to raise the full
amount, bankers said.
"There is a scarcity of petrodollars in the system," a
senior banker said.
Persistently low oil prices mean that corporate clients are
earning fewer dollars and depositing less with international
banks, which is resulting in a shortage of dollars and reduced
availability for lending.
Banks without access to dollar deposits - primarily European
and Japanese institutions - are having to buy expensive dollars
in the wholesale markets to onlend, which is cutting into
already low returns.
THREE-YEAR HIGH
The cost of borrowing US dollars hit its highest level in
more than three years last Wednesday, when the three-month
euro/dollar cross currency swap basis hit minus 46bp, the widest
level since July 2012. While this is lower than 160bp at the
height of the eurozone crisis in 2011, it is creeping higher.
"I think this is a developing issue, but the longer the
environment of increased stress persists, the more people will
start to feel it," a loan syndicate head said.
Strong US employment data, which has increased the
likelihood of the Federal Reserve raising rates at its December
15-16 meeting, has also pushed yen-dollar swap costs sharply
higher, which is bad news for Japanese banks lending abroad.
The problem has been developing for some time, as the
European Central Bank's policies have flooded the market with
cheap euros, but has become more pronounced since April 2014,
bankers said.
Banks are still lending money, but rising dollar funding
costs are cutting into razor-fine loan returns, and making banks
scrutinise the overall return from customers more closely.
Loans are traditionally viewed as loss-leading products,
designed to net other more lucrative ancillary business, but the
relationship model of lending is coming under pressure as banks
try to boost return on capital.
"This is an issue and it is feeding through to a more acute
focus on whether the relationship story stacks up in each deal
you look at. If increased dollar costs mean that you're further
underwater on the loan, there's an increased focus on ancillary
business," a loan syndicate head said.
Rising demand for dollar loans in the Middle East is behind
the developing dollar squeeze, which was last seen in 2011.
Middle Eastern banks have experienced large withdrawals and
banks, including Qatar National Bank, started to raise
syndicated loans earlier this year.
A recent rise in Middle Eastern loan pricing of around 25bp
is encouraging banks to conserve liquidity by declining to join
new internationally syndicated loans and selling corporate loans
in the secondary market to raise dollars, loan traders said.
"Due to the dollar squeeze, local banks are selling
corporate loans to raise dollars in big tickets of US$50m-100m.
All the local banks are selling or being forced to sell which I
haven't seen before. We have bought around US$400m," a secondary
trader said.
PRESSING AHEAD
Higher dollar funding costs are leading some banks to call
for the return of the dollar premium of 2011, when banks asked
European borrowers to restrict dollar drawings or pay a premium.
The dollar premium was around 20-30bp on introduction in
mid-2011 and rose to 50bp in late 2011 before reducing and
disappearing in 2012.
"Dollars are a problem, banks have woken up to it in the
last couple of months. We can't go on without being compensated
for it," the senior banker said.
Relatively few dollar premiums have been seen to date
although one recent loan for an Italian company included
utilisation fees of 20bp, 40bp and 60bp for dollars, as opposed
to 10bp, 20bp and 30bp for euros, two bankers said.
While some banks are undoubtedly finding dollar funding
painful, many lenders are likely to continue to support deals,
particularly for high quality clients such as AB InBev, which
will be the world's largest brewer after its merger with SAB
Miller.
Banks pricing AB InBev's US$75bn loan had two distinct
views, depending on their access to dollars, bankers said.
AB InBev's loan was priced with a weighted average cost of
110bp over Libor which, although higher than many bridge loans
in 2014, was deemed fair by most lenders.
"Banks may start charging a premium, but there's a lot of
competition and they may just swallow the cost," a second loan
syndicate head said.
