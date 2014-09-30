BRIEF-Terreis Q1 total rental income down at 15.9 million euros
* Q1 total rental income 15.9 million euros ($17.03 million) versus 16.6 million euros year ago
LONDON, Sept 30 Syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) was up 18 percent year-on-year to $812.6 billion in the first nine months of 2014, the highest volume total since 2007, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.
The loan market has been buoyed by the return of large-scale merger and acquisition financing, with over $122.8 billion of loans backing acquisitions completed year-to-date, outstripping all full-year M&A totals since 2008.
With over $50 billion of underwritten acquisition related financings still to be completed, and with the potential for more deals to emerge, 2014 is already the strongest year for M&A loans since the financial crisis.
"The thing about M&A is that it tends to have a snowball effect. Companies see what other companies are doing and decide to do something themselves. M&A generates a lot of business all around," a senior banker said. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
* Q1 total rental income 15.9 million euros ($17.03 million) versus 16.6 million euros year ago
NEW YORK, April 19 Prospects for the euro zone economy have improved but the time to tighten policy has not yet come, two influential European Central Bank directors said on Wednesday, as the bank headed into its quiet period ahead of next week's policy meeting.