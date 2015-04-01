* Loan volume fails to mop up excess liquidity
* M&A loans up 15 percent, refinancing down 9 percent
* Pricing improves for Southern European companies
By Alasdair Reilly and Claire Ruckin
LONDON, April 1 Syndicated lending in Europe,
the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of $208 billion in the first
quarter was flat on $209 billion in the first three months of
2014 despite an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A)
financing, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.
Loan volume failed to match strong demand and high levels of
bank liquidity. M&A activity is growing slowly but the
refinancing wave, which has driven activity in the last two
years, is subsiding.
"It's nice to see some new M&A, but not a lot has changed
since last year. Volume was good, but the problem was that there
was not enough new money deals to absorb all the liquidity
available," a senior banker said.
The volume of M&A loans rose to $31 billion in the first
quarter, up 15 percent year-on-year, as European companies
continued to raise bridge loans and longer term financing to
fund acquisitions.
The largest M&A loans of the quarter were a 6.25 billion
euro ($6.72 billion) bridge loan backing German real estate firm
Deutsche Annington's acquisition of rival Gagfah and
a 4.7 billion euro-equivalent ($5.05 billion) loan backing the
acquisition of Fortum's Swedish distribution grid by a
Borealis-led consortium.
Refinancing made up two thirds of activity in the first
three months with volume of $138.6 billion. This was 9 percent
lower than a year earlier as many companies have already
refinanced existing loans in the last two years.
Investment-grade lending to Europe's higher rated companies
rose 12 percent in the first quarter to $138 billion from a year
earlier.
High-grade M&A lending of $21 billion was nearly 66 percent
higher in the same period, but refinancing of $94 billion was
flat year-on-year.
SOUTHERN BOOST
Borrowers in Spain and Italy raised nearly $50 billion of
loans in the first quarter as loan market conditions continue to
improve in Southern Europe after the eurozone crisis.
Southern European companies are achieving much improved
pricing and terms on loans as hefty premiums paid to cover
peripheral risk are shrinking as international banks' become
more willing to lend.
Italian utility Enel raised the largest loan of
the quarter, a 9.4 billion euro ($10.10 billion) refinancing in
February, which replaced an expensive forward start facility and
more than halved pricing.
Spain's Telefonica and utility Iberdrola
completed refinancings of 5.5 billion euros ($5.91 billion) and
5 billion euros ($5.37 billion) respectively, at lower rates.
Lending in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle
East was nearly 50 percent up in the first quarter at $33.66
billion.
Strong volume in the Middle East offset a complete absence
of syndicated lending in Russia as international sanctions bite.
Middle Eastern loan volume of $23.25 billion in the first
quarter was boosted by a $10 billion financing for state-owned
oil major Saudi Aramco.
LEVERAGED LOWS
First quarter leveraged lending of $25.5 billion was 32
percent lower than the same period in 2014 and was the lowest
first quarter registered since 2010 due to a lack of event
driven deals and refinancings.
High-yield bond issuance was more than double leveraged loan
volume at $54.5 billion in the first quarter.
Leveraged M&A volume of $9.6 billion was 22 percent lower
than a year earlier as private equity firms struggled to compete
with cash-rich corporate buyers.
"Buyout financings got off to a good start in January and
February but the pipeline became sparse ... (and) activity
slowed in March," a banker said.
Leveraged refinancing, including repricings and dividend
recapitalisations, fell 37.4 percent to $16 billion in the first
quarter as static pricing gave little incentive to refinance.
"Pricing is probably at a similar level to where it was last
year so there has not been as many refinancings," the banker
said.
The largest European leveraged loan of the first quarter was
a repricing of German metering firm Ista's 1.3 billion euro
($1.40 billion) term loan, as private equity owner CVC cut
pricing on its 2013 buyout loan by 25 basis points.
The second quarter is expected to see more buyout activity
as the deal pipeline slowly builds. Bankers are pitching
opportunistic dividend recapitalisations to private equity firms
and US-based issuers are tapping Europe for cheaper euro loans.
JP Morgan topped the EMEA syndicated loan bookrunner
league table in the first quarter, with an $11.3 billion market
share and 20 deals. Deutsche Bank was second, with
$9.1 billion and 32 deals and Credit Agricole was
third, with $8.2 billion and 33 deals.
($1 = 0.9307 euros)
(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly and Claire Ruckin, editing by
Tessa Walsh)