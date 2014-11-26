By Billy Cheung
NEW YORK Nov 26 Restructuring teams are getting
ready for a potentially lucrative upturn in business in 2015
from energy companies, which are being squeezed by sharply
falling commodity prices, high capital requirements and rising
financing costs.
Energy companies took advantage of cheap money and borrowed
heavily in the US leveraged loan and high-yield bond markets
after the financial crisis to finance shale and off-shore oil
exploration.
There were $72.2 billion leveraged loans outstanding in the
US for energy companies and $225 billion of high-yield bonds at
the end of October, according to Thomson Reuters LPC and Fitch
Ratings data.
This is nearly triple the amount of debt from five years ago
when there were $25 billion of US leveraged loans and $85
billion of US high yield bonds outstanding for energy companies.
Energy issuers make up 10 percent of the leveraged loan
market and 17 percent of the high yield bond markets in the US.
Declining benchmark oil prices are cutting into cash flows
and liquidity and pushing borrowing costs higher in the debt
capital markets.
While this is not expected to be enough to tip companies
into debt restructuring in the short term, it could hit
companies' ability to manage their debt in the longer term.
"In the near term, the decline in oil prices will not push
previously healthy companies into a restructuring," said JP
Hanson, head of Houlihan Lokey's Oil & Gas Exploration &
Production practice.
"But it will likely affect companies that are both dependent
on oil prices holding up and waiting for a capital markets or
M&A transaction to happen."
DEBT COST RISING
The slump in oil prices is making it more expensive for
energy companies to raise new debt in the capital markets. West
Texas Intermediate oil prices have dropped from a 52-week high
of $107.30 per barrel in June to $75.38 on Tuesday.
Credit spreads for energy high yield bonds now trade at
552bp over treasuries, a rise of over 200bp from year lows seen
in June, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Endeavor International, a Houston-based oil and
gas developer with assets in the North Sea, was unable to free
up cash from its heavy debt load while experiencing drilling
delays, which resulted in a Chapter 11 filing in October.
While Endeavor's problems ran deep, restructuring bankers see
several options for energy companies seeking to raise funds,
including asset sales and structured financing before debt
restructuring becomes necessary.
"High yield oil and gas companies, especially those run by
entrepreneurs, have seen cycles and are looking to extend the
liquidity runway," said Thane Carlston, co-head of the
recapitalisation and restructuring group at Moelis.
"Energy companies under pressure will explore asset sales
and highly structured debt or senior equity solutions to
continue developing projects that realise the value of
underlying reserves before they consider a restructuring."
Unlike manufacturing companies that can shut plants and
negotiate with suppliers to cut costs, energy companies have
less flexibility to reduce operating expenses once capital has
been committed to exploration projects.
Servicing debt depends on continued access to oil lease
rights and permits to extract crude, which is being made more
difficult by shrinking liquidity and soft prices for distressed
energy producers. This is particularly true for those with
projects in relatively early stages of development.
Waiting for commodity markets to rise may not be enough to
help some energy companies ride out the cycle and seasoned
restructuring experts are already advising clients to explore
third party help at an early stage.
Any financial recommendation will however hinge upon on the
development stage of exploration projects.
"There is a not a one size fits all solution for advising
leveraged energy companies as they may be in various stages of
expansion," said Tim Coleman, global head of Blackstone's
restructuring group.
"Some may be in the middle of an exploration program, while
others are focused on securing strategic permits - the key is
being able to find strategic partners willing to help delever
and develop critical reserves."
