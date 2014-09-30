LONDON, Sept 30 The Federal Reserve's rebuke to
Credit Suisse for failing to adhere to US leveraged lending
guidelines is having an industry-wide effect as banks bow to
regulatory pressures and start pulling back from underwriting
highly leveraged loans.
The regulator's move is likely to ensure that the frothy US
leveraged loan market will become more conservative, with lower
leverage ratios and less aggressive terms and conditions than
have been seen in the past 18 months, loan bankers said.
"Banks will not go up against the regulators," a loan
syndicate head at a US bank said.
Although Credit Suisse was singled out by the Fed,
which issued a "Matters Requiring Immediate Attention" letter in
July, all banks doing business in the US leveraged loan market
are putting the brakes on highly leveraged loans, the bankers
said.
"It's all gone pretty quiet on the underwriting side in the
last couple of weeks in terms of new LBOs. Some that were
supposed to get signed up in the last couple of weeks have been
pushed back because of the uncertainty," a senior banker at a US
bank said.
The move is also expected to create a more equal playing
field between banks as the Fed's reprimand brings foreign banks
doing business in the US back in line with tougher regulation in
the last nine months from the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency, which regulates US banks.
"It is clear that the regulators are getting more consistent
in applying regulations - the Fed is catching up with the OCC.
We have had these issues and others are now in the cross-hairs,"
the loan syndicate head said.
Although no other banks received MRIA letters at the same
time as Credit Suisse in July, other Fed-regulated banks also
received less pressing "Matters Requiring Attention" letters at
the same time, two loan bankers said.
"Other banks have got letters. The reason that Credit Suisse
drew comment is that they were asked to do something urgently,"
the loan syndicate head said.
OCC-regulated US banks, including Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, JP Morgan Citigroup and Wells
Fargo have been complaining for months that foreign
banks regulated by the Fed had been getting an easier ride,
which was conferring a competitive advantage.
Fed-regulated banks, including Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
and UBS, were said to have gained market
share at the expense of their US peers as a result of the Fed's
more lenient stance.
Credit Suisse was admired by many in the industry for
winning market share through its sponsor business in the last
year, particularly in middle-market buyouts, which had proved
highly profitable.
"There will no longer be an arbitrage. The OCC regulations
are being recognised as the Fed begins to bare its teeth," the
loan syndicate head said.
PRICING UP, LEVERAGE DOWN
A more conservative market environment, coupled with
outflows from loan funds this year, is leading market
participants to predict that the US leveraged loan market may
have passed its most aggressive point.
Lower leverage levels, which restrict the amount of debt
that private equity firms can put on companies, higher loan
pricing and less flexible "covenant-lite" deal structures are
expected.
This could force some borrowers into the shadow banking
market. The high-yield market could also pick up business as a
result, but is also starting to attract more regulatory
attention.
Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Dallas, said last Thursday that the US is starting to see
extreme risk-taking in the junk bond markets.
Private equity firms, which have been accustomed to calling
the shots in a highly liquid market, may also have to rethink
their requests to banks.
"Sponsors have got to figure it out - temper leverage and
stop being so pushy," the loan syndicate head said.
A more lender-friendly market will make it more difficult
for private equity firms to issue aggressive new loans and will
also make it more difficult to refinance or recapitalise
existing aggressive deals.
Private equity firms will also struggle to arrange "add-ons"
for a range of purposes, including acquisitions, on existing
deals that were set at levels that will now attract criticism
from regulators.
The leveraged lending guidelines, which were spelled out in
March 2013, focus on loans that can be criticised or considered
"non pass". Deals with leverage levels exceeding six times are
viewed as problematic.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Sierra. Editing by
Christopher Mangham)