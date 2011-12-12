* The following story appeared in the December 10 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication

By Naomi O'Leary

LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - EMEA financial institutions will find it harder and more expensive to refinance $60.4 billion of syndicated loans in 2012 as fears of counterparty risk sweep the money markets. Deleveraging banks are struggling with their own funding problems and have less capital to lend on to smaller financial firms.

Refinancing existing loans for insurance companies, asset managers, brokers and emerging markets banks will be an uphill task as Europe's sovereign debt crisis continues to keep bank funding costs punitively high, reducing banks' appetite and ability to lend.

More than half of the loans for financial borrowers that need to be refinanced in 2012 - $34 billion - come from Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, which is expected to be a difficult or even impossible task as Western banks retreat from non-core lending to conserve capital.

"These banks can't raise cash in the debt capital markets. The wholesale markets are closed," a senior banker said. "All financial institution borrowers face a steep rise in pricing, if they'll be able to raise money at all. It's a tainted sector right now."

Signs of higher loan pricing are already emerging. Dutch insurer Aegon launched a 2 billion euros loan last week with pricing of 50bp - higher than its previous loan. It was also forced to redenominate the loan to euros from dollars as European banks struggled to find dollars.

EXPENSIVE TO LEND

Rising CDS rates - which are used as a reference point for loan pricing - are pushing loan margins higher. CDS is used to hedge loan positions and higher rates mean that banks have to allocate and hold more capital against the loans.

"It is very expensive for us to lend to financial institutions. Credit default swap levels are so high, we have to allocate more capital against it," the senior banker said.

Aegon's CDS rate has increased by 30 percent in the past six months to 223 bps last Friday, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Many financial institutions' CDS rates have doubled in that time, which means that banks have to earn more from ancillary business to keep overall relationships profitable.

Lending to financial institutions has never traditionally been an attractive proposition for banks, but is now fraught with difficulty as banks try to shore up depleted capital bases and struggle to value impaired assets on their balance sheets.

"This opens up a whole can of worms. First, there's banks' unwillingness to support what may be competitors. And then there's the general uncertainty regarding what's really going on in some of these banks' balance sheets," a second banker said.

Bank-to-bank lending is perceived by regulators to be a particular source of systemic risk and was targeted in the Basel III capital adequacy rules, which require banks to give less favourable capital treatment on loans to other financial firms and allocate more capital against them.

DEMAND RISING?

Demand for loans for financial institutions could increase if the sector sees an expected wave of merger and acquisition activity as banks try to raise capital by spinning off businesses to buyers including private equity firms. Buyout activity has previously been limited in the financial sector.

US private equity firm Lone Star was named preferred bidder for Lloyds Banking Group's 1 billion pounds sale of UK commercial property debt last week. Lone Star's bid was backed by about 300 million pounds of senior debt from Royal Bank of Canada and Citigroup.

Banks are also being forced to sell investment units as regulation tightens. Barclays Private Equity was recently bought out by management to form Equistone Partners Europe and last week HSBC Capital Management was spun off from the bank to become Graycliff Partners.

"Given the regulatory environment it's easier to do this as an independent firm," managing director Stephen Hindmarch told Reuters, adding that similar spin-offs could lie ahead.

Access to loans could be easier for some types of financial institution than others. Insurance companies are viewed as a more attractive credit risk than asset managers, dealer brokers or banks from emerging markets, which are active repeat borrowers in the loan market.

Dutch insurer Aegon's high rating is expected to ensure support for its loan similar to that seen for a 2.5 billion euros refinancing loan for Swiss insurer Zurich Financial and a $1 billion letter of credit for Hannover Re in November.

Consumer financing operations, which are vulnerable to falling retail sales and consumer spending, are viewed as less attractive financing propositions and may be limited to shorter loan maturities. A French consumer finance company will shortly test the water. (Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)