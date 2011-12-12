* The following story appeared in the December 10 issue of
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication
By Naomi O'Leary
LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - EMEA financial institutions
will find it harder and more expensive to refinance $60.4
billion of syndicated loans in 2012 as fears of counterparty
risk sweep the money markets. Deleveraging banks are struggling
with their own funding problems and have less capital to lend on
to smaller financial firms.
Refinancing existing loans for insurance companies, asset
managers, brokers and emerging markets banks will be an uphill
task as Europe's sovereign debt crisis continues to keep bank
funding costs punitively high, reducing banks' appetite and
ability to lend.
More than half of the loans for financial borrowers that
need to be refinanced in 2012 - $34 billion - come from Central
and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data, which is expected to be a difficult or
even impossible task as Western banks retreat from non-core
lending to conserve capital.
"These banks can't raise cash in the debt capital markets.
The wholesale markets are closed," a senior banker said. "All
financial institution borrowers face a steep rise in pricing, if
they'll be able to raise money at all. It's a tainted sector
right now."
Signs of higher loan pricing are already emerging. Dutch
insurer Aegon launched a 2 billion euros loan last
week with pricing of 50bp - higher than its previous loan. It
was also forced to redenominate the loan to euros from dollars
as European banks struggled to find dollars.
EXPENSIVE TO LEND
Rising CDS rates - which are used as a reference point for
loan pricing - are pushing loan margins higher. CDS is used to
hedge loan positions and higher rates mean that banks have to
allocate and hold more capital against the loans.
"It is very expensive for us to lend to financial
institutions. Credit default swap levels are so high, we have to
allocate more capital against it," the senior banker said.
Aegon's CDS rate has increased by 30 percent in the past six
months to 223 bps last Friday, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data. Many financial institutions' CDS rates have doubled in
that time, which means that banks have to earn more from
ancillary business to keep overall relationships profitable.
Lending to financial institutions has never traditionally
been an attractive proposition for banks, but is now fraught
with difficulty as banks try to shore up depleted capital bases
and struggle to value impaired assets on their balance sheets.
"This opens up a whole can of worms. First, there's banks'
unwillingness to support what may be competitors. And then
there's the general uncertainty regarding what's really going on
in some of these banks' balance sheets," a second banker said.
Bank-to-bank lending is perceived by regulators to be a
particular source of systemic risk and was targeted in the Basel
III capital adequacy rules, which require banks to give less
favourable capital treatment on loans to other financial firms
and allocate more capital against them.
DEMAND RISING?
Demand for loans for financial institutions could increase
if the sector sees an expected wave of merger and acquisition
activity as banks try to raise capital by spinning off
businesses to buyers including private equity firms. Buyout
activity has previously been limited in the financial sector.
US private equity firm Lone Star was named preferred bidder
for Lloyds Banking Group's 1 billion pounds sale of UK
commercial property debt last week. Lone Star's bid was backed
by about 300 million pounds of senior debt from Royal Bank of
Canada and Citigroup.
Banks are also being forced to sell investment units as
regulation tightens. Barclays Private Equity was recently bought
out by management to form Equistone Partners Europe and last
week HSBC Capital Management was spun off from the bank to
become Graycliff Partners.
"Given the regulatory environment it's easier to do this as
an independent firm," managing director Stephen Hindmarch told
Reuters, adding that similar spin-offs could lie ahead.
Access to loans could be easier for some types of financial
institution than others. Insurance companies are viewed as a
more attractive credit risk than asset managers, dealer brokers
or banks from emerging markets, which are active repeat
borrowers in the loan market.
Dutch insurer Aegon's high rating is expected to ensure
support for its loan similar to that seen for a 2.5 billion
euros refinancing loan for Swiss insurer Zurich Financial
and a $1 billion letter of credit for Hannover Re
in November.
Consumer financing operations, which are vulnerable to
falling retail sales and consumer spending, are viewed as less
attractive financing propositions and may be limited to shorter
loan maturities. A French consumer finance company will shortly
test the water.
