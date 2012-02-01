By Sharon Klyne
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 1 (Reuters Basis Point) - Borrowers
launching syndicated loans in Asia Pacific this year will face
significant increases in borrowing costs as liquidity shrinks
with the withdrawal of European banks and while remaining
lenders grapple with the soaring cost of funds.
Lenders have scarce US dollar liquidity and the cost of
sourcing the funding has risen considerably -- a situation
further exacerbated by the withdrawal of several European banks
from the market, bankers said at the Asia Pacific Loan Market
Association's Global Loan Market Summit in Hong Kong on
Wednesday.
"US dollar liquidity is a very big problem," said Philip
Cracknell, global head of syndications and interim head of
capital markets at Standard Chartered Bank said at the summit.
"The universe of banks has shrunk," he said, "though there
are pockets of liquidity like Philippine banks due to
remittances from overseas."
But while there are fewer banks left, most loan bankers
believe the refinancings in the corporate market will get done
as banks will be keen to support key relationship clients.
"There is no concern about refinancing volumes (in
Australia) as Australian banks are very keen to lend at the
moment," said Gavin Chappell, executive director and head of
loans and syndications NSW at Westpac Banking Corp.
MARGINS GOING UP
While liquidity is available for most existing clients, the
loans will become more expensive. Loan pricing has already gone
up in many markets, including Hong Kong, India and Australia,
said bankers at the summit.
In Hong Kong, loan pricing needs to be at least 200 basis
points (bps) over the base rate, while some Indian companies are
seeing the cost of their loans reach 500 bps over LIBOR. In
Australia, pricing is also on the rise.
"There has been a significant jump in loan pricing in just
the last few weeks," said Chappell.
For a BBB rated five-year loan in Australia, all-in pricing
is close to 300 bps, compared to 200 bps in November.
And banks reckon there is still more adjustment to be made.
"It will be a long time before pricing peaks," said John
Corrin, ANZ's global head of loan syndication.
The rising cost of US dollar loans may force more borrowers
to turn to local currency loans instead.
"Local currency syndications will grow as there is a lot of
liquidity and local banks are not facing the same cost pressures
as on US dollars," said Standard Chartered's Cracknell.
And the higher margins may attract non-bank investors who
have hitherto been investing selectively in higher yielding
loans such as leveraged deals. "We must increase non-bank
investors with immediate effect. Critical that we do it," said
Corrin.
HIGH YIELD BONDS TO GROW
The high yield bond market is also expected to play a bigger
role in the leveraged and project finance markets. "A lot of
banks have withdrawn from project finance, and possibly high
yield bonds will take out long-term project finance loans,
normally after completion and possibly even before," said
Cracknell.
(Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by Gavin Stafford)