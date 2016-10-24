Oct 24 (Refile to remove extraneous word from
AT&T Inc's plan to buy Time Warner Inc for $85.4 billion in
the biggest global acquisition of the year will bring the
second-largest U.S. bridge loan financing ever to a market
hungry for mergers and acquisitions loans.
The new $40 billion bridge loan backing the deal is being
welcomed by bankers after a deep slump in investment-grade M&A
lending in the first nine months of the year, bankers said.
The loan will be lucrative for banks, led by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch (BAML) and JP Morgan (JPM), that are arranging the
jumbo bridge loan. AT&T's swoop on Time Warner was announced on
Saturday.
The 18-month bridge loan is expected to be split between a
$30 billion commitment to issue bonds and $10 billion of term
loan commitments, a banking source said.
Lenders will earn $110 million to $130 million in fees for
arranging this financing, according to Jeff Nassof, a director
at Freeman Consulting Services, said via email.
"These bridge loans are especially important to banks now,
given weakness in the overall investment banking revenue pool,"
according to Nassof.
If the acquisition is approved by regulators, AT&T will gain
control of media assets including cable TV channels HBO and CNN,
as well as film studio Warner Bros. The deal, which combines
content with delivery, is an attractive proposition for liquid
lenders.
"This is a pretty strategic asset, and the financing markets
are as strong as they've been in a long time," a loan banker
said. "No matter what the outcome of the (US) election is this
is a very compelling strategic transaction for both companies."
The $40 billion bridge loan is a large underwriting
commitment in volatile markets and the two lead banks are
expected to syndicate some of the risk shortly to other
relationship banks.
"Given the risk and the size and the fact that there is
going to be a lot of scrutiny around regulatory issues, JP
Morgan and BAML, they're going to want their risk to come down,"
a second loan banker said.
Only the $30 billion bridge to bond issues is expected to be
syndicated, the first banker said.
"The deal demonstrates banks' continued confidence in the
bond markets, even despite the uncertainty around elections and
the Fed," Nassof said. "JPM and BAML should be first in line to
lead the bond financing to replace the bridge, which could
generate another $200 million in underwriting fees down the
line."
In the US, AT&T's financing is the second largest bridge
loan after a $49 billion bridge loan backing Verizon
Communications' acquisition of British telecom Vodafone Group's
stake in its U.S. wireless business in 2013.
These deals overshadow other large U.S. bridge loans,
including a $30.9 billion deal backing pharmaceutical company
Actavis' acquisition of specialty pharmaceutical company
Allergan in 2014, a $22.5 billion bridge loan backing insurer
Anthem's purchase of rival Cigna in 2015 and a $22.5 billion
loan that supported drugmakers Pfizer and Wyeth's 2009
combination.
AT&T's deal is the second biggest bridge loan globally after
a $56.9 billion deal backing German chemical company Bayer's $66
billion acquisition of U.S. seed firm Monsanto which has been
allocated.
The fact that AT&T has obtained an underwritten bridge loan
is a good sign for loan volume, the two bankers said. The bond
market has been receptive this year and investment-grade
companies have been able to use balance sheet cash or issue
bonds to pay for acquisitions and bypass the loan market
altogether.
Investment-grade M&A lending slid 26 percent to $100 billion
in the first three quarters of the year from $135 billion in the
same period last year, Thomson Reuters LPC data show, and is far
off the full-year total of $181 billion in 2015.
AT&T's new bridge loan pays a margin ranging between 75
basis points and 150 basis points, based on ratings.
In line with other similar financings, the margin on the
loan steps up and becomes more expensive over time, which gives
AT&T an incentive to replace the bridge with permanent
financing.
JP Morgan and BAML declined to comment. AT&T and Time Warner
did not immediately return calls and emails for comment.
The corporate tie-up is expected by the markets to face
regulatory pushback amid a wave of consolidation in the telecom
and media sectors.
This deal comes on the heels of cable company Comcast Corp's
$30 billion purchase of NBCUniversal. Verizon Communications
Inc, AT&T's wireless rival, is in the process of buying internet
company Yahoo Inc for about $4.8 billion.
