HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Basis Point) - India has recorded syndicated loan volume of only US$7.2bn for the first nine months of 2012, just one-third of the US$21.2bn closed by the end of the third quarter last year.

Volume has dropped significantly this year in the absence of large offshore M&A deals -- previously a big volume booster. And dealflow has been muted amid a dramatic slowdown in economic growth.

"The macro environment has been challenging and uncertain," said Sameer Chandra, Citigroup's Mumbai-based director for loan syndications. "In the absence of a clear view of demand, corporates have been putting expansion plans on hold."

The decline in the rupee against the dollar, and the resultant increase in hedging costs, has also impacted offshore borrowings. "External commercial borrowings may continue to be down, other than for companies that have natural hedges from exports or are acquiring offshore assets," Chandra added.

Expensive US$ funding costs and recent bumper India lending years have contributed to caution in syndicating deals. Club deals have become more prevalent.

In the FI (financial institutions) sector, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank have each sealed clubs this year, and two more have been in the works for IDBI Bank and Bank of Baroda. Dealflow is down significantly, at less than 10 so far this year compared to almost 20 last year.

"A lot of banks are quite full on India," said a Singapore-based loans banker, citing less demand this year from Taiwanese banks, traditionally a strong source of liquidity.

Still, with the considerable need for energy and infrastructure development, top names including government-linked public sector undertakings have continued to tap the market, albeit at much higher pricing.

Indian Oil Corp's US$300m five-year loan sealed in September offered a top-level all-in of 235bp in syndication, compared to the 140bp paid on a loan it sealed in March 2011.

Shorter-tenored deals have materialised in the more cautious lending environment. Power Finance Corp and Rural Electrification Corp both obtained Reserve Bank of India approval for three-year loans.

And several Indian FIs that got three-year money last year opted for two-year deals this year.

Around mid-September, the government announced a number of reforms and policy measures designed to boost economic growth, including a liberalisation of foreign investment in certain sectors. Ratings agencies expressed mixed views.

"India's reforms announced last week at first glance appear credit positive," Fitch Ratings said on September 17. "But there is still considerable execution risk given the Congress-led coalition's divisions and recent track record of policy reversals."

Fitch, in June, assigned a negative outlook to India's BBB- rating. Standard & Poor's made a similar move in April. (Editing by Gavin Stafford)