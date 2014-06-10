LONDON, June 10 Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd , China's second-largest jelly products maker, has received lender consent to appoint a new auditor as the company struggles to publish delayed results, bankers said on Tuesday.

The company secured consent from two-thirds of lenders to appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Ltd (HLB) as its new auditor to avoid breaking covenants on an existing $75 million loan from February 2013, which required Labixiaoxin's auditor to be one of the big four accounting firms, the bankers said.

Labixiaoxin's shares have been suspended since March 24, when it failed to publish 2013 annual results and full-year audited accounts. Lenders are increasingly wary as fears of debt defaults on privately-owned Chinese companies mount.

Labixiaoxin said that it failed to agree assurances and procedures with Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) to audit its consolidated financial statements and the expected timing and proposed fees on May 12. Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) has audited Labixiaoxin's accounts since 2003.

The company had to secure a loan waiver in April to postpone the release of its 2013 annual results to June 30 and full-year audited accounts to July 31.

Labixiaoxin is also seeking two additional waivers from lenders, which will allow it to repay some of the loan earlier than scheduled to reduce interest payments and allow the company's shares to remain suspended until June 29.

It has agreed to put 35 percent of the principal into a debt service reserve account by the end of June in addition to $11.25 million, or 15 percent of principal, that it has already deposited.

Labixiaoxin is proposing to repay the remaining 50 percent of principal in two equal instalments in August 2014 and February 2015.