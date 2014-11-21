NEW YORK Nov 21 Regulators' attempts to clarify
U.S. leveraged lending guidelines have answered some questions
raised by banks, but also added fresh layers of complexity into
loan underwriting decisions, banking sources said.
Banks have been trying to stick to U.S. leveraged lending
guidelines since March 2013, using a process of trial and error
that erred on the side of lenience and attracted regulators' ire
and closer scrutiny.
The guidelines, which aim to curb risky loans to lower rated
companies, categorise loans as 'criticised' or 'special mention'
if companies cannot amortise or repay all senior debt from free
cashflow, or half of its total debt, in five to seven years.
Leverage over six times debt to Earnings Before Interest,
Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) is also seen as
problematic.
Three U.S. regulators - The Federal Reserve, Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp -
issued 26 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Nov. 7 in an
effort to answer banks' questions.
The FAQs were released alongside the Shared National Credit
review, which showed that leveraged loans accounted for about
three-quarters of criticised assets. Fifty-four percent of new
loans with leverage of more than six times debt to EBITDA were
criticised.
While the FAQs provided some clarity around refinancing and
safety and soundness expectations for banks, they leave some key
areas open to interpretation for underwriters of the high-risk
debt and warn of more frequent reviews, industry experts said.
"The overall tone is still pretty clearly critical, and the
regulators remain unhappy with ongoing origination excesses,"
said Paul Forrester, partner at Mayer Brown.
A drop in new leveraged loan issuance at the end of the
year, attributed to October's global markets volatility and a
recent focus on high-grade acquisition deals, is making it hard
to gauge how banks are interpreting regulators' latest
responses.
It is difficult to see whether banks are altering their
underwriting practises or passing riskier deals to unregulated
non-bank lenders as the cost of compliance soars. Bankers are
not commenting on whether the FAQ's have provided the clarity
they need.
While the regulators clarified that refinancings can comply
with the guidance - a major source of uncertainty before the
FAQs were issued - the conditions are more restrictive than many
expected, which still leaves it unclear whether banks are able
to underwrite these loans.
Refinancing or modifying special mention or criticised loans
must improve the underlying credit, using measures other than
just cutting interest margins and extending maturities,
according to the FAQs.
Regulators still clearly do not want banks originating
special mention loans, said Meredith Coffey, Loan Syndications
and Trading Association executive vice president.
"Banks we have spoken with said they have heard this message
loud and clear," Coffey said.
The hot spot appears to be special mention deals that are
structured as covenant-lite loans for private equity-owned
companies, she said.
Although many of these companies and loans are performing
well, banks may not be allowed to refinance unless they tighten
up loan terms, such as adding collateral or covenants.
"Sponsors may not submit to this happily, particularly if
the loan is performing perfectly well, so folks aren't sure
exactly what happens when it's time to refinance," Coffey said.
"Do the companies all go to non-bank originators? Do the
companies just choose to do bonds? Do the companies accept
tighter terms even though the loans are performing? It's really
not clear how this will play out."
PLENTY OF DETERMINATION
Other areas where regulators have offered some clarity but
have left wiggle room include leverage ratios and repayment
parameters.
Leverage of more than six times companies' annual Ebitda
will still raise concerns and may get added scrutiny, the
regulators said. But it is not a "bright line."
Companies that are unable to amortise or repay all senior
debt or half of total debt in five to seven years will not
automatically get a "non-pass" rating.
"The agencies seem to indicate that they understand some of
these nuances. Even so, it's clear that there are other
companies for which an arranger will not be able to meet the
guidelines and we need to come up with a special way to think
about them," Forrester said.
Strong demand from borrowers and investors is driving
lenders to find ways to issue highly leveraged loans, which have
remained plentiful even as banks have become more judicious
about how many and which deals to take on.
Banks may have to rein lending in further to avoid holding
more capital against risky loans and other penalties, as
regulators have offered broad catch-all definitions.
"When the question was about how broadly they should define
leveraged loans, in every instance they took the more expansive
view," Brett Barragate, co-head of the Jones Day banking and
finance practice, said of the new FAQs.
