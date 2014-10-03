By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, Sept 30 The latest European leveraged
loans are struggling to attract attention, as potential
investors are being lured towards the US loan market and the
European high-yield bond market, which both offer better yields
and more attractive relative value.
The US leveraged loan market is looking more attractive to
global credit investors after a rise in pricing designed to help
the placement of a glut of new M&A deals and offset outflows
from loan funds. Regulation is also creating a more
lender-friendly market, with high-quality deals at good yields.
Deals in Europe are suffering with global credit investors
migrating to the US, as a summer pricing squeeze on
better-quality European assets remains in effect.
"Global funds are absolutely steering away from euros at the
moment to dollars, as you can definitely get better value in the
US," an investor said.
Earlier in September, euro tranches on strong cross-border
deals, including those for Dutch information provider BvD and
French rail equipment maker Delachaux, priced tighter than
dollar tranches - in a reversal from last year, when euro
tranches carried a premium of at least 25bp.
"European pricing, structure and terms have gone crazy," a
second investor said.
But that trend now seems to be correcting. Even European
CLOs and credit funds, which are unable to invest in the US, are
pushing back in Europe. Some funds are satisfied after increased
dealflow in July and are waiting for better deals with more
attractive terms, while others are also targeting better yields
in the primary and secondary bond market.
"Many managers now do loans and bonds and big managed
accounts can choose where to invest. Managers can buy senior
secured notes at 9 percent with good discounts in the same
sector as loans offering 4.5 percent," a leveraged banker said.
Terms have been sweetened on several recent European buyout
loans as banks try to avoid being left long, with higher
interest margins, wider OIDs and other structural changes the
order of the day.
"There has been a real flight to quality in Europe. People
are not interested in anything with hair on it, or else they
need to be paid a significant premium," the first investor said.
IMPROVED TERMS
The 480 million euro--equivalent ($605.47 million)loan
backing Advent's acquisition of Belgian aluminium systems
manufacturer Corialis has already been adjusted twice and is
still in the market. The first-lien interest margin was
increased by up to 50bp and is now being marketed with guidance
at 500bp-525bp, up from 475bp. The discount was also widened,
while currencies were adjusted and a covenant was added.
Pricing was flexed higher on a 615 million euro loan backing
KKR's offer to take full control of German listed cutlery and
coffee-machine maker WMF. Margins were increased by 25bp to
450bp and the discount was increased to 98.5 from 99-99.5.
British outdoor clothing chain Fat Face also increased
margins on its refinancing from 500bp-525bp over Libor to 550bp
and widened the OID to 95 from 99.5, while Greek pharmaceutical
company Famar added a Term Loan A and cut the size of a Term
Loan B and dividend payment on its refinancing.
Meanwhile, a 305 million euro dividend recapitalisation for
Germany-headquartered automotive engineering company Amtek
Global Technologies is on hold after a slow syndication.
After a good year for European leveraged loans so far,
European investors and bankers are unwilling to take too much
risk in a less predictable fourth quarter. The market has US$20
billion of pipeline to place, which is expected to thin out
towards the end of the year.
To compete with a more lender-friendly US market, European
banks and borrowers might have to further improve the terms on
offer going forward.
"Regulators are coming down hard in the US, which will have
an impact there, and hopefully that will have a knock-on effect
in Europe. We have rejected so many deals recently: at the
moment we are buying three in 10 deals," the second investor
said.
