LONDON, Sept 30 The latest European leveraged loans are struggling to attract attention, as potential investors are being lured towards the US loan market and the European high-yield bond market, which both offer better yields and more attractive relative value.

The US leveraged loan market is looking more attractive to global credit investors after a rise in pricing designed to help the placement of a glut of new M&A deals and offset outflows from loan funds. Regulation is also creating a more lender-friendly market, with high-quality deals at good yields.

Deals in Europe are suffering with global credit investors migrating to the US, as a summer pricing squeeze on better-quality European assets remains in effect.

"Global funds are absolutely steering away from euros at the moment to dollars, as you can definitely get better value in the US," an investor said.

Earlier in September, euro tranches on strong cross-border deals, including those for Dutch information provider BvD and French rail equipment maker Delachaux, priced tighter than dollar tranches - in a reversal from last year, when euro tranches carried a premium of at least 25bp.

"European pricing, structure and terms have gone crazy," a second investor said.

But that trend now seems to be correcting. Even European CLOs and credit funds, which are unable to invest in the US, are pushing back in Europe. Some funds are satisfied after increased dealflow in July and are waiting for better deals with more attractive terms, while others are also targeting better yields in the primary and secondary bond market.

"Many managers now do loans and bonds and big managed accounts can choose where to invest. Managers can buy senior secured notes at 9 percent with good discounts in the same sector as loans offering 4.5 percent," a leveraged banker said.

Terms have been sweetened on several recent European buyout loans as banks try to avoid being left long, with higher interest margins, wider OIDs and other structural changes the order of the day.

"There has been a real flight to quality in Europe. People are not interested in anything with hair on it, or else they need to be paid a significant premium," the first investor said. IMPROVED TERMS

The 480 million euro--equivalent ($605.47 million)loan backing Advent's acquisition of Belgian aluminium systems manufacturer Corialis has already been adjusted twice and is still in the market. The first-lien interest margin was increased by up to 50bp and is now being marketed with guidance at 500bp-525bp, up from 475bp. The discount was also widened, while currencies were adjusted and a covenant was added.

Pricing was flexed higher on a 615 million euro loan backing KKR's offer to take full control of German listed cutlery and coffee-machine maker WMF. Margins were increased by 25bp to 450bp and the discount was increased to 98.5 from 99-99.5.

British outdoor clothing chain Fat Face also increased margins on its refinancing from 500bp-525bp over Libor to 550bp and widened the OID to 95 from 99.5, while Greek pharmaceutical company Famar added a Term Loan A and cut the size of a Term Loan B and dividend payment on its refinancing.

Meanwhile, a 305 million euro dividend recapitalisation for Germany-headquartered automotive engineering company Amtek Global Technologies is on hold after a slow syndication.

After a good year for European leveraged loans so far, European investors and bankers are unwilling to take too much risk in a less predictable fourth quarter. The market has US$20 billion of pipeline to place, which is expected to thin out towards the end of the year.

To compete with a more lender-friendly US market, European banks and borrowers might have to further improve the terms on offer going forward.

"Regulators are coming down hard in the US, which will have an impact there, and hopefully that will have a knock-on effect in Europe. We have rejected so many deals recently: at the moment we are buying three in 10 deals," the second investor said.

(1 US dollar = 0.7928 euro) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)