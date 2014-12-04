NEW YORK Dec 4 Slumping oil prices are boosting
borrowing costs for energy companies in the US leveraged loan
market as banks and investors assess the implications of the
precipitous drop in the oil price, which is hitting secondary
loan and bond prices.
The drop in Brent crude oil prices to below $70 from $100 in
September is making it difficult and more expensive for energy
companies to raise new leveraged loans and some oil and gas
firms could struggle to meet covenants on existing loans,
bankers said.
Gas and oil extraction company Atlas Energy LP postponed a
$155 million opportunistic refinancing due to market conditions
which it may revisit if the market improve, bankers said.
Vine Oil & Gas, a Dallas-based exploration and production
company, offered a high spread and deep discount on an $850
million financing that backs the $1.2 billion acquisition of
shale assets in the Haynesville area from Royal Dutch Shell Plc
when the deal launched last week.
The deal consists of a $500 million, seven-year term loan at
675-700 basis points (bps) and a $350 million, 7.5-year term
loan C at 875-900bps, which has a second claim on assets.
Vine's concessions tally with other recently-syndicated
loans for oil and gas companies. Oil services companies are most
affected, although exploration, production and field development
companies are also facing substantially higher borrowing costs.
"The midstream business overall has held up pretty well.
It's really the upstream and services sector that have been hit
the hardest," a banker said.
Oilfield services company Abaco Energy Technologies LLC was
forced to make several concessions to help a $175 million senior
secured term loan backing the Riverstone Holdings LLC-backed
company's $360 million acquisition of Basin Tools Inc clear the
market.
Abaco widened an Original Issue Discount (OID) to 94 from 99
and raised pricing to 700bps from 575bps with a 1 percent Libor
floor. The deal's maturity was also reduced to six years from
seven years.
Oilfield services company C&J Energy Services Inc
also cut the size of a loan backing its merger with a unit of
oil drilling company Nabors Industries to $650 million
from $675 million.
The deal now consists of a $650 million term five-year term
loan B with price guidance of 400bps instead of a $300 million
five-year, term loan B-1 at 350-375bps and a $375 million
seven-year term loan B-2 at 375-400bps. The discount was also
widened to 98 from 99.
The commitment deadline was extended until Nov. 24 and the
deal is expected to price this week, sources said.
BRIDGE LOAN
Barclays and Wells Fargo are sitting on an $850 million
bridge loan for Sabine Oil & Gas which funded the company's
merger with Forest Oil Corp. The bridge loan was
arranged to backstop new bonds as replace Forest Oil's existing
bonds had a change of control put option.
The new bonds have not been issued yet. The bridge loan was
priced at 675bp and pricing was due to increase by 50bps every
90 days after funding, in addition to a 1 percent Libor floor,
according to LPC data.
The bridge loan had a cap rate of 9.25 percent until Sept.
2, which increased to 9.5 percent until Nov. 1 and then to 9.75
percent. If the high-yield bonds are issued at a higher rate,
the arranging banks have to pay the difference, which is
typically done by offering a deeper discount.
Sabine said at the time of the merger that it was planning
to refinance its existing debt, which consists of a $650 million
second lien term loan and $350 million of notes. The company
also arranged a new revolving credit with a $1 billion borrowing
base.
Regional banks that provide loans to small energy companies
could be hit hard in 2015, according to a report from investment
banking firm Evercore ISI.
Some management teams view oil prices of less than $70 per
barrel as the line where companies can continue to operate
without cutting back on planned projects. Cutbacks would reduce
demand for expensive loans.
Any pullback could reduce demand for loans as the cost of
borrowing climbs.
"Such a pullback could weigh on loan demand as financing
needs are reduced," Evercore said.
Energy loans total between 5 percent and 15 percent of
exposure at regional banks. BOK Financial, Cullen/Frost Bankers
and Hancock Holding Co have the greatest exposure to the energy
sector, the report said.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)