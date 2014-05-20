LONDON May 20 Russian potash fertiliser
producer Uralkali is continuing to work on a $500
million syndicated loan as Western banks pull back from lending
to Russian companies as tension in the Ukraine remains high
before Sunday's presidential elections.
Uralkali was talking to banks about raising its first
unsecured loan in late February before Russia's annexation of
the Crimea in March effectively closed the syndicated loan
market.
"Uralkali continues structuring the transaction with a group
of banks. Currently we are on the stage of obtaining the
remaining credit approvals and have already started the
documentation drafting process," said Viktor Belyakov, Uralkali
CFO.
The company is still hopeful that the deal will close,
although Western banks are now saying that the Russian
syndicated loan market could be closed for up to a year as
banks' credit committees fear the impact of current and
threatened future sanctions.
"We do not expect any problems with the transaction closing
as long as (the) international loan market is still open for
first-class investment grade borrowers," Belyakov said.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov)