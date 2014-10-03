LONDON Oct 3 Chinese banks are trying to gain
market share by lending to Russian companies after a third round
of US and European sanctions in early September shut nearly all
Western banks out of the lucrative Russian loan market.
This follows a push by the Kremlin to forge closer economic
ties with Asian countries to offset deteriorating relationships
with the West after Russia's annexation of the Crimea in March.
Sanctions have hit the Russian loan market hard. Lending of
$11 billion in the first nine months of 2014 was 73 percent
lower than $40.4 billion in the same period of 2013, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Chinese banks are now looking to boost their profile and
business in the Russian loan market while Western banks are
unable to lend, bankers said.
"We have to take advantage of the situation over the next
twelve months. We are looking for long term gain and if we end
up being the only shop in town, that is great," a loan banker at
a Chinese bank said.
Talks include loans to sanctioned Russian companies as well
as less controversial loans to non-sanctioned Russian companies,
the bankers said.
Lending to sanctioned Russian companies is a highly
sensitive issue and any loans from Chinese banks are likely to
be done on a low profile bilateral basis initially.
"Deals with sanctioned corporates will be under the radar
between China and Russia. We are a major player in the global
arena and we will look to take advantage of the market but not
right in the faces of Western banks," the loan banker said.
Any loans by Chinese banks are likely to be denominated in
Renminbi (Rmb) or roubles as Chinese lenders with large
operations in the US will find it difficult to lend dollars in
the face of sanctions.
"We will lend to our key clients in Rmb not dollars. We have
a significant presence in New York and we are very conscious of
doing dollar deals, even to non-sanctioned entities," a loan
banker at a second Chinese bank said.
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS
Chinese banks are already big lenders to state-owned and
quasi state-owned Russian energy companies such as Rosneft
and Gazprom and sanctions are allowing them
to boost business with these clients.
"The relationship between Moscow and Beijing is
strengthening and a number of long term agreements over energy
pipelines are being discussed which will need financing," the
second loan banker said.
Rus Hydro, Russia's largest hydropower producer, said that
it was planning an extensive roadshow to attract investment from
China this week.
Gazprom began construction of the giant 'Power of Siberia'
gas pipeline at the beginning of September, which will carry
$400 billion of gas to China after 2019.
These deals follow Rosneft's $60 billion deal to supply
China with oil in June. Putin advised Russian companies to forge
close energy deals with Asia as Europe tried to cut imports of
Russian oil and gas.
Some Chinese banks are now also willing to expand lending
beyond existing state-backed energy clients to private Russian
companies, which have previously been banked by European and US
banks.
"The last round of sanctions clearly wanted to expand
sanctions into the private arena by including Lukoil.
This has opened up an opportunity for us to start looking at the
private space," the first loan banker said.
Western banks are currently exploring loans to
non-sanctioned Russian companies, but remain wary of
counterparty risk and are poised and waiting for a political
solution to resume full lending.
"If the politics are sorted out, you wouldn't get a seat on
a plane to Moscow the next day," a banker at a US bank said.
Western banks are currently looking at two potential loans
for non-sanctioned companies, but it is unclear whether they
will be able to lend.
Promsvyazbank has issued a request for proposals
for a $300 million refinancing and an ongoing $250 million deal
for Russian nuclear company Tenex is also under discussion.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)