LONDON May 22 Global brewer SABMiller
has completed a $3.5 billion loan refinancing, amending and
extending an existing $2.5 billion syndicated loan and agreeing
a new $1 billion syndicated facility.
The existing undrawn $2.5 billion financing, which was
originally agreed in 2011 via coordinating banks Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Commerzbank, was due to mature in April 2018.
The facility has been extended to May 2019 with the option of a
further two one-year extension options, SABMiller said in its
preliminary results on Thursday.
SABMiller has joined other highly-rated European corporates
like Volkswagen and Anglo American in taking
advantage of competitive loan market conditions to agree
cut-price amend and extends, which allow companies to extend
maturities and cut pricing on existing deals while only paying a
small amendment fee rather than a new set of fees for a full
refinancing.
BBB+/Baa1 rated SABMiller paid a margin of 60 basis points
(bps) over Libor on the existing facility but average
investment-grade pricing has fallen sharply since last year with
Triple B companies pricing at around 35 bps, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
SABMiller has also agreed a new $1 billion, five-year credit
facility to replace an existing $500 million loan that was due
to mature in September 2016. The new facility also includes two
one-year extension options.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)