By Tessa Walsh
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Fresh EU and US sanctions have
frozen Russian companies out of the international syndicated
loan market, senior loan bankers said on Wednesday.
International banks had already stopped lending to
sanctioned Russian companies after US sanctions were first
announced on July 16, but new EU and additional US sanctions
announced on Tuesday have removed the possibility of raising
funds from Europe or Asia.
"Right now, all banks are acting the same, no group is any
more or less cautious or sanctions aware. It's all too important
- Asian banks are the same as European or US banks in this
respect," a London-based banker at an Asian bank said.
New EU sanctions released on Tuesday banned Russia's state-
run banks from raising funds in European capital markets and the
US released more sanctioned names including VTB Bank.
Russia's second-largest bank, VTB, was seeking a $1.5-2
billion loan refinancing before US sanctions on July 16.
The loan was due to sign but was put on hold at that time,
even though the bank was not on the sanctions list. Signing was
rescheduled for next week, but banks are now refusing to lend, a
banker said.
VTB declined to comment on the syndicated loan but released
a statement saying that it was ready to borrow on financial
markets outside the European Union and United States.
SANCTIONED OUTCASTS
Sanctioned Russian companies will not be able to raise
syndicated loans in any region or in any currency, and their
only funding option is the Russian state, loan bankers said.
"It is unlikely that Russian companies will rely on local
banks for liquidity, it will come directly from the government,
which can afford it," the London-based banker said.
US sanctions forbid US banks from lending to sanctioned
Russian companies, but also have wider implications as clearing
systems for dollar and euro-denominated loans are based in
Western countries which are sanctioning Russia.
Russian companies have traditionally relied heavily on
dollar-denominated syndicated loans. Several borrowers including
Sberbank have raised euro-denominated loans, but euro
lending remains small in comparison to dollar borrowing.
"It would depend how deals are structured or ringfenced,
you'd have to be careful about dollars as US regulators are
thinking about currency as well as geography," the London-based
banker said.
Sanctioned Russian companies will not be able to borrow in
other currencies, such as euros or renminbi as European and
Asian banks are unwilling to jeopardise relations with the US as
they have US branches and subsidiaries.
"We definitely won't participate in any deals of sanctioned
Russian companies," a Beijing-based senior syndicated loan
banker at a major Chinese bank said.
"I would think all Chinese banks with businesses or branches
or ADR in the United States would be very careful about doing
business with Russia at the moment," another Beijing-based
banker said.
CONTAGION?
Russian companies that have not been sanctioned are
suffering from contagion as banks are now unwilling to lend to
any Russian company as they assess the impact of the new
sanctions. Lenders are focused on reducing Russian exposure as
political risk increases.
Chinese banks may be willing to lend to non-sanctioned
companies but will consider each deal on its merits and remain
wary given their US operations.
"We will still consider them (Russian companies) on a case
by case if a Russian company is not on the sanction list," the
first Beijing-based banker said.
Chinese banks would be likely to focus on commodity deals
and trade financings, bankers said.
"The only nationality of banks that is increasing activity
is the Chinese banks. They would be likely to do commodity
linked deals, such as oil prepayment facilities and only for
names that are not on the sanctions list," the London-based
banker said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham, additional reporting by Oksana
Kobzeva in Moscow and Kane Wu and Carol Zhong in Hong Kong)