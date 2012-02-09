Feb 9 (LPC) - German ball-bearing maker Schaeffler is reducing by 125bp the yield on the term loan it is offering to U.S. investors, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters LPC on Thursday.

The so-called TLC-2 has now been upsized to 1.5 billion euro from an original 1 billion euro. It will now consist of a $1 billion U.S. term loan and a 350 million euro term loan.

The U.S. dollar tranche will be priced at 475bp over Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor, and will be offered at a discount of 98 cents on the dollar. That brings the yield on the TLC-2 to 6.5 percent.

At launch, the TLC-2 was guided at 550bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and a discount of 97 cents on the dollar.

Additionally, the 350 million euro piece of the TLC-2 will be priced at 500bp with a 1.5 percent floor and a discount of 97 cents on the dollar, which is a 50bp reduction from original guidance and brings the yield on that tranche to 7.25 percent.

As previously reported, Schaeffler's cross-border loan has been received well in the U.S.

"My sense is that there is pretty good collateral coverage for the secured debt. You are entitled to a first-lien against Schaeffler accounts receivables and a first-lien against the stock of Continental, which is a world-class German automotive parts manufacturer," said a U.S. investor looking at the deal. "I suspect U.S. investors will receive the deal relatively well."

Schaeffler has a B2/B corporate family rating.

JP Morgan has been leading efforts to syndicate the deal, which is filled out by a 125 million euro, three-year revolver, a 1 billion euro, 18-month TLA, a 3 billion euro, three-year TLB, a 1 billion euro, five-year TLC-1 and the now 1.5 billion euro, five-year TLC-2.

When the deal first hit investors' radar screens on Feb. 1, there was general optimism it would get done despite its challenges.

"While the U.S. auto market is doing well, the European auto market outlook is poor. But I guess if TXU and Univision can get bond deals done, there is demand for almost anything," said a second U.S. investor looking at the deal, referring to the growing appetite for risk-taking in the U.S. loan and bond markets.

Schaeffler is the second European borrower this year, after German cable TV operator Kabel Deutschland, to syndicate a portion of its refinancing loan in the more liquid U.S. market. In fact, demand for the Kabel Deutschland loan proved to be robust enough in the U.S. to allow the company to upsize the loan to $750 million from $500 million.

"U.S. investment managers appear to have abundant cash and so far have been able to absorb the new issue supply," said a third U.S. buyside source.

Schaeffler also priced on Feb. 2 a 2 billion euro four-part senior secured note offering, which was upsized from an initial 1 billion euro. (Smita Madhur is a senior writer at Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp in New York)