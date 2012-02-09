Feb 9 (LPC) - German ball-bearing maker Schaeffler is
reducing by 125bp the yield on the term loan it is offering to
U.S. investors, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters LPC on
Thursday.
The so-called TLC-2 has now been upsized to 1.5 billion euro
from an original 1 billion euro. It will now consist of a $1
billion U.S. term loan and a 350 million euro term loan.
The U.S. dollar tranche will be priced at 475bp over Libor
with a 1.25 percent Libor floor, and will be offered at a
discount of 98 cents on the dollar. That brings the yield on the
TLC-2 to 6.5 percent.
At launch, the TLC-2 was guided at 550bp over Libor with a
1.5 percent Libor floor and a discount of 97 cents on the
dollar.
Additionally, the 350 million euro piece of the TLC-2 will
be priced at 500bp with a 1.5 percent floor and a discount of 97
cents on the dollar, which is a 50bp reduction from original
guidance and brings the yield on that tranche to 7.25 percent.
As previously reported, Schaeffler's cross-border
loan has been received well in the U.S.
"My sense is that there is pretty good collateral coverage
for the secured debt. You are entitled to a first-lien against
Schaeffler accounts receivables and a first-lien against the
stock of Continental, which is a world-class German automotive
parts manufacturer," said a U.S. investor looking at the deal.
"I suspect U.S. investors will receive the deal relatively
well."
Schaeffler has a B2/B corporate family rating.
JP Morgan has been leading efforts to syndicate the deal,
which is filled out by a 125 million euro, three-year revolver,
a 1 billion euro, 18-month TLA, a 3 billion euro, three-year
TLB, a 1 billion euro, five-year TLC-1 and the now 1.5 billion
euro, five-year TLC-2.
When the deal first hit investors' radar screens on Feb. 1,
there was general optimism it would get done despite its
challenges.
"While the U.S. auto market is doing well, the European auto
market outlook is poor. But I guess if TXU and Univision can get
bond deals done, there is demand for almost anything," said a
second U.S. investor looking at the deal, referring to the
growing appetite for risk-taking in the U.S. loan and bond
markets.
Schaeffler is the second European borrower this year, after
German cable TV operator Kabel Deutschland, to syndicate a
portion of its refinancing loan in the more liquid U.S. market.
In fact, demand for the Kabel Deutschland loan proved
to be robust enough in the U.S. to allow the company to upsize
the loan to $750 million from $500 million.
"U.S. investment managers appear to have abundant cash and
so far have been able to absorb the new issue supply," said a
third U.S. buyside source.
Schaeffler also priced on Feb. 2 a 2 billion euro four-part
senior secured note offering, which was upsized from an initial
1 billion euro.
(Smita Madhur is a senior writer at Thomson Reuters Loan
Pricing Corp in New York)