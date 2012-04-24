By Olivia Oran
| April 23
April 23 Banks that trade the stock of companies
they make loans to have superior information, which can help
investors trading in equities and hurt customers trading loans,
according to a study.
The study, by business school professors at Baruch College
and Pace University in New York, looked at so-called "dual
market makers" - banks that simultaneously were the lead lenders
to companies and traded their shares with investors.
In markets where there are dual market makers, dealers tend
to buy shares from investors at higher prices and sell them at
lower prices compared with markets without dual market makers.
That means equity investors were getting a better deal
whether they were buying or selling shares in the stock market,
which tends to trade actively.
But in the loan markets, which trade much less frequently,
the presence of dual market makers translated to inferior
pricing for investors, the study said.
Dual market makers reduced equity bid-ask spreads - the
highest price at which someone will buy a stock and the lowest
price someone will sell it - by about 39.5 basis points or some
35 percent of the mean equity spread.
But the presence of dual market makers increased spreads in
the syndicated loan market by around 25.3 basis points, or 21
percent of the mean loan spread, which minimizes liquidity.
The study, titled "The impact of joint participation on
liquidity in equity and syndicated bank loan markets" was
published in the January issue of the Journal of Financial
Intermediation.