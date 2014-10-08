LONDON Oct 8 Taiwan's Ministry of Finance (MoF) has asked eight state-owned banks to provide details of outstanding loans to Chinese companies as fears of defaults by privately-owned Chinese companies rise, banking sources said on Wednesday.

The MoF, which is also the biggest shareholder of Taiwan's state-owned banks, sent forms to banks on October 3, asking for a breakdown of outstanding amounts on syndicated and bilateral loans to Chinese companies, the sources said.

Taiwan's banks are among Asia's largest lenders of syndicated loans and have lent heavily to private and state-owned Chinese companies in recent years.

The move by Taiwan's MoF follows similar moves by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority which stepped up its scrutiny of Hong Kong-based banks this year after their exposure to Chinese onshore companies soared in 2013.

Taiwan's MoF also requested information on the terms and conditions of security and repayment on the loans, the bankers said.

"We are afraid there will be a ripple effect of loan defaults for Chinese companies. We are even cautious of lending to Chinese state-owned companies," a banker with a Taiwanese state-owned bank said.

The eight government-owned banks that were asked to submit information are Bank of Taiwan, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, First Commercial Bank, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Land Bank of Taiwan, Mega International Commercial Bank, Taiwan Business Bank and Taiwan Cooperative Bank.

The banks were asked to respond by October 7.

Some Taiwanese banks said that they have had to postpone launching syndicated loans for Chinese borrowers due to fears of rising loan defaults.

"I'm concerned our head office may step up its scrutiny of Chinese companies' borrowings," said a second loan banker at another Taiwanese bank.

DETAILS REQUESTED

Taiwan's Ministry of Finance specifically asked for details of banks' lending to two troubled privately-owned Chinese companies - Ultrasonic AG and Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd.

A $60 million, three-year unsecured loan for Frankfurt-listed shoemaker Ultrasonic was accelerated on September 17 after two of the company's executives disappeared with the loan proceeds. The creditors agreed to enter into further negotiations with Ultrasonic to try to avoid insolvency.

Nomura co-ordinated Ultrasonic's loan, which was signed in early August and Cathay United Bank was the agent.

The loan had heavy Taiwanese participation - Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Singapore, Taiwan Business Bank Hong Kong and Taiwan Cooperative Bank OBU joined the deal as mandated lead arrangers. Cosmos Bank Taiwan and Hwatai Bank also participated.

Taiwnese banks are now seeking additional protection to keep lending to Chinese companies after Ultrasonic's high-profile loan default as the risks of lending to mid-sized Chinese companies that are being squeezed by the slowdown mount.

"A standby letter of credit or other security on loans for Chinese privately-owned companies is a must for us in light of the Ultrasonic default," a Hong Kong-based senior loan banker with a Taiwanese state-owned bank said.

Loans for Hong Kong-listed Chinese healthcare company Golden Meditech were also in the spotlight in September.

Taipei mayoral candidate Sean Lien Sheng-wen, a co-founder of hedge fund Evenstar Sub-Fund I which invested in Golden Meditech, was alleged to have benefitted from insider trading of the company's Taiwan Depositary Receipts (TDR), according to local press reports.

Golden Meditech signed a Rmb600m ($98 million) three-year unsecured bullet term loan in February 2014, which was led by Taiwan Cooperative Bank. Eight other Taiwanese banks joined the deal.

Sinosteel Corp, China's biggest state-owned steel trader, also rattled lenders when it told local media that it was facing financial problems as a result of unpaid bills from customers. The company subsequently denied rumours that it was struggling under the weight of overdue loans amounting to Rmb10bn (US$1.6bn) in late September.

Sinosteel raised a $230 million, three-year loan, which was secured on a commercial property in Hong Kong, via agent Bank of Taiwan and 11 other banks in February 2014. Eight out of the 12 lenders were Taiwanese banks.

Earlier this year, Hong Kong-listed privately-owned Chinese new materials producer, China Lumena New Materials Corp , failed to repay an $85 million one-year unsecured offshore loan. Seven of the eight banks participating in the deal were Taiwanese. (Editing by Tessa Walsh and Prakash Chakravarti)