By Carol Zhong
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 24 Taiwan's Financial Supervisory
Commission (FSC) has launched an enquiry into 10 Taiwanese banks
with the largest exposure to Chinese companies, following a
similar investigation by the country's Ministry of Finance
(MoF), bankers said on Wednesday.
As a major shareholder, Taiwan's MoF asked eight Taiwanese
state-owned banks to provide details of outstanding loans to
Chinese companies in early October as fears of defaults by
privately-owned Chinese companies rose.
The FSC's probe has broadened the investigation to Taiwan's
commercial banks, including CTBC Bank and Cathay United Bank,
the bankers said.
There is some crossover with the MoF's review as some of the
10 banks that the FSC is reviewing are state-owned, including
Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, First Commercial Bank and Taiwan
Cooperative Bank, they added.
The FSC's review is an external investigation, unlike the
MoF investigation, which is internal due to its shareholding.
The 10 banks have been asked to submit detailed information
on their loan exposure to the FSC, along with information on
investments, interbank savings and other lending to China,
bankers said.
"The FSC officers have stayed in our office for about a
month, asking for the breakdown of China exposure such as
outstanding loans, repayment schedules, security and guarantor,"
a senior loan banker at a state-owned bank said.
The investigation is expected to continue for up to two
months and is not targeted directly at offshore banking units
and overseas branches, according to Li-Chuan Wang, director
general of FSC's Financial Examination Bureau.
"The (FSC) enquiry is not specifically aimed at the offshore
banking units and overseas branches of Taiwanese banks, however,
they have the highest exposure to Chinese companies," she said.
Outstanding loans to Chinese companies and individuals
amounted to $27.909 billion in Taiwanese banks' offshore banking
units and overseas branches at the end of August 2014, according
to a FSC press release.
Overdue loans totalled $40 million and the overdue loan
ratio stood at 0.14 percent, the release said.
"We would like to know whether the banks have been diligent
enough when they lend to Chinese companies and have taken all
steps to control risks during the lending process," Wang said.
Taiwanese banks have come close to breaching a regulatory
rule that stipulates that the ratio of Chinese exposure to net
assets cannot be more than one times. The FSC is not planning to
lower this ratio in the near future, Wang said.
The FSC published a list of 39 banks' exposure to China at
the end of the third quarter of 2014 on October 23. Bank SinoPac
topped the list with a ratio of 0.92 times.
Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (0.90 times), Mega
International Commercial Bank (0.87 times), Jih Sun
International Bank (0.86 times) and Chang Hwa Commercial Bank
(0.84 times) also had high exposure to China at the end of the
third quarter.
Comparing the FSC data from the end of the second and third
quarters showed that Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Taipei Fubon
Commercial Bank and Jih Sun International Bank saw the biggest
increases in their ratios in that time.
Ta Chong Bank and Bank of Kaohsiung's ratios fell the most
in the comparison period.
POOR GOVERNANCE
Taiwanese banks have been increasingly wary of lending to
privately-owned Chinese companies after several recent cases of
poor corporate governance.
The most high-profile example was Frankfurt-listed shoemaker
Ultrasonic AG. Two executives disappeared in September
with the proceeds of a $60 million, three-year loan which was
signed in August. Lenders have accelerated the facility and are
asking for repayment.
Last week real estate developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd
started talks with banks to extend a bridge loan that
was due to mature in December and amend a syndicated loan that
was signed in June after its billionaire founder and chairman
Chen Zhou Lin was detained.
Agile is raising HK$1.65 billion ($213 million) via a rights
issue to repay some of the $475 million eight-month loan. The
real estate developer is also trying to amend a clause on a
separate HK$5.665bn three-year loan that was signed in June 25
which states that Chen has to be the chairman of the company at
all times during the life of the loan.
Despite these developments, Taiwanese banks still have
appetite to lend to some Chinese companies, but are making
smaller commitments and asking for higher interest margins on
the loans.
"We could commit up to $50 million on a single Chinese deal
before, but now we may take $10-20 million instead. We need 35bp
to 50bp more on the spread," a loan banker at a Taiwanese
commercial bank said.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh and Prakash Chakravarti)