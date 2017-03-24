By Lynn Adler
NEW YORK, March 24 Top US companies are raising
364-day syndicated loans to keep financial flexibility while
they wait for details of a proposed tax windfall as the Trump
administration gets ready to approve the first corporate tax
holiday in more than a decade, senior bankers said.
Investment-grade companies with huge cash stockpiles
overseas - mainly healthcare and technology firms - are asking
relationship banks to provide short-term loans as they await
details of a proposed overhaul of the tax system.
Companies with maturing bonds are opting not to reissue and
are seeking the flexibility of short-term deals to provide
liquidity by raising straightforward plain vanilla loans for
general corporate purposes to tide them over until the tax
changes are announced.
Healthcare company Eli Lilly and drugmaker Bristol-Myers
Squibb have already raised these short-term facilities since the
US election, two bankers said. Eli Lilly took up to US$4bn and
Bristol-Myers up to US$2bn, a senior banker said.
Technology network equipment maker Cisco Systems is now
seeking to raise a similar loan, the senior banker said, and
more cash-rich companies are expected to follow.
“We’ll definitely see more of these bridge financings until
there is clarity on tax reform,” a second banker said.
President Trump’s plan would allow companies to bring cash
built up overseas back to the US at a 10% tax rate, below the
typical 35% rate, in a one-off event designed to boost domestic
business and infrastructure spending.
US non-financial companies held US$1.3trn, or 74% of their
total cash, offshore last year, according to Moody’s.
If repatriation becomes cost-effective companies will be
able to bring the offshore cash back and use the funds for share
repurchases, dividends, acquisitions and backstopping commercial
paper programs.
The ability to repatriate cash, however, could depress
capital markets activity by reducing investment-grade loan and
bond issuance.
“They will have a war chest of capital if they
can repatriate,” said the second banker. “At that point, they
could have so much cash, depending on what form repatriation
takes and how much is going to be allowed, it could
definitely deter from bond issuance for future capex or
corporate needs.”
HOMEWARD BOUND
The last tax reprieve for US companies was the Homeland
Investment Act, which was part of the American Jobs Creation Act
of 2004 and gave tax relief for a year.
At that time, US companies raised loans via their European
subsidiaries and returned the proceeds to the US, leaving the
cashflows of the European businesses to repay the loans.
Around 45% of the eligible US$800bn of US corporate cash
held abroad was repatriated during the last tax holiday,
according to a report by AXA Investment Managers.
Some strategists believe that the window for returning cash
could be open for longer this time and more money could flow
back to the US as a result.
“We assume that 60% of the cash held overseas is
repatriated, half of which is allocated to share repurchases,
and the rest is divided equally for debt buybacks and capital
expenditure,” AXA wrote in the report.
(Reporting By Lynn Adler; Additional reporting by Tessa Walsh;
Editing by Chris Mangham and Matthew Davies)