LONDON Oct 15 A syndicated loan backing Ting Hsin International Group's purchase of cable television operator China Network Systems Co Ltd (CNS) is on hold after Taiwan's financial regulator urged local banks not to make new loans to the company on Wednesday.

Taiwan's regulator took action after an investigation by Taiwanese prosecutors into a unit of Ting Hsin in October over the sale of what prosecutors said was tainted cooking oil.

Cathay United Bank, CTBC Bank and Mega International Commercial Bank were forming an underwriting group to arrange the acquisition loan, which totalled about T$52 billion ($1.7bn), banking sources said.

The Wei family, which controls Ting Hsin, agreed to buy a majority stake in CNS (IPO-CHIA.SI) for $2.4 billion including debt from private equity seller MBK Partners LP in August.

The acquisition is pending approval from Taiwan's National Communications Commission.

Taiwanese prosecutor Tsai Li-yi said on October 9 that Ting Hsin unit Cheng-I Food Co was being investigated over allegedly mixing animal feed oil with cooking oil and then selling it for human consumption.

Ting Hsin, one of China's biggest instant noodle makers, is the parent company of Hong-Kong listed Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp.

Several banks have committed to a separate T$18.5 billion, 5.5-year term loan for Ting Hsin's subsidiary, Ting Lv Development Co Ltd, which was launched into general syndication in August 2014 and could also now face hurdles, sources said.

"I think no banks will sign the deal at this moment when public anger over Ting Hsin's food safety scandal is increasing," a source at one of the lending banks said.

The facility, which finances the construction of a property project in Taiwan's New Taipei city and refinances existing debt, was oversubscribed to T$36.625 billion. The loan is secured by the properties in New Taipei city.

Eleven banks committed to that deal including Bank of Taiwan, Bank SinoPac, Cathay United, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, China Development Industrial Bank, CTBC, First Commercial Bank, Mega, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank and Taishin.

One of the lenders, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, has frozen undrawn bilateral loans that it had pledged to Ting Lv, another source said.

DIFFICULT SALE? Ting Hsin's predicament could revive hopes for other potential buyers of CNS that have previously tabled bids. MBK has been trying to sell CNS for four years.

A consortium comprising Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (FET) and Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA) offered to buy MBK's stake in CNS at an Ebitda multiple of around 9.5 times.

In July, FET and MSPEA were seeking a seven-year loan of up to T$48 billion to fund their bid, which was led by Bank of Taiwan, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, CTBC, DBS Bank, Land Bank of Taiwan, Taishin International Bank and Taiwan Cooperative Bank.

FET is still talking to MBK about its bid, one source said.

Foxconn Technology Group, Apple Inc's main contract manufacturer, was also in talks with MBK to buy CNS, Reuters reported on April 7. Foxconn could pay about T$64 billion for MBK's 60 percent stake in CNS, according to a report in Taiwan's Economic Daily.

MBK has been trying to exit its investment in CNS since 2010 after buying a 60 percent stake in the company in July 2006.

MBK tried to sell CNS to Taiwanese conglomerate Want Want China Holdings Ltd in October 2010 for more than T$76.2 billion but the sale failed due to antitrust issues.

A T$47.58 billion loan backing Want Want's proposed buyout drew commitments from 21 banks, but the financing was not drawn down because of a lack of clarity from regulators on the acquisition.

MBK refinanced CNS' debt with a T$40.2 billion loan in September 2012. It then hired Citigroup, DBS, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered in mid 2013 to manage an IPO of CNS as a business trust, which was targeted for late 2013 but did not take place.

CNS completed a T$39.25 billion, seven-year loan in October 2013 that refinanced the September 2012 loan. Seven banks joined that deal as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

