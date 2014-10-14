LONDON Oct 14 Outflows from loan mutual funds
have hit $17 billion since April when the threat of US interest
rate rises receded, and will extend through year end and
possibly until mid 2015, bankers and analysts said.
This exodus of retail investors is expected to continue
until they see evidence that the Federal Reserve is set to raise
interest rates and Treasury yields finally climb.
"I'd estimate another $15 billion to $20 billion net will be
withdrawn before inflows return," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of
Lipper Americas Research, adding that this would wipe out at
least 40 percent of the massive inflows that stopped this
Spring.
Withdrawals from loan funds that started in April are
reversing 95 straight weeks of inflows, which brought $81
billion into the asset class from mid June 2012, as investors
piled into floating rate leveraged loans to hedge against
possible interest rate rises.
But outflows and a corresponding slump in loan fund
performance are set to continue as investors now believe that
slow global economic growth will keep U.S. interest rates lower
for longer.
"The present state of loans will continue for three to nine
months: fund investor net withdrawals and a clear slump in loan
fund performance. More than any other product, loan funds tend
to be 'love it or hate it' in the eyes of retail investors,"
Tjornehoj said.
The outflows and the change in sentiment dragged secondary
loan prices lower. This has however created a more balanced and
less technical market than when retail money was flooding in and
deals are now offering better yields and structures to attract
investors.
Demand from Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) funds,
which are big buyers of loans, has helped to keep a floor under
secondary loan prices. CLOs have been buying loans at lower
prices in the secondary market to back the formation of new
vehicles before new regulatory restrictions in 2017.
CLOs usually buy loans below par, which is holding secondary
prices at lower levels. Only 11 percent of secondary loans
traded over par in September, the lowest share since May 2012,
according to the Loan Syndications and Trading Association
(LSTA). In August 26 percent of loans were trading over par and
52 percent traded at par-plus levels in July.
The LSTA/Thomson Reuters Mark-to-Market index crept up 8
basis points last week from a 17-month low of 97.46. This is
well below a post-crisis peak of 99.05 only three months ago.
"We're watching a frothy market come back to reality,"
Tjornehoj said.
GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN
The incentive to snap up floating-rate loans is fading as
Treasury yields continue to sink, analysts agree. Ten-year notes
hit their lowest yields since June 2013 on Tuesday.
Driven by risk aversion, high-yield and loan funds were the
worst third-quarter performers with outflows of $17.4 billion
and $8.4 billion respectively, noted Lipper senior research
analyst Barry Fennell.
In contrast, top performing U.S. Treasury money market funds
pulled in nearly $29 billion.
Barclays is however predicting loan fund inflows if both
10-year rates and rate expectations tick up in the coming
months.
In an October 3 Reuters poll, 15 of 19 primary dealers said
the Fed would raise rates by June 2015. Median forecasts were
for a federal funds rate of 1 percent at the end of 2015 and 2.5
percent at the end of 2016.
Boosting floating rate loan exposure will be back in vogue
with retail investors when it becomes clear that the Fed is on
the brink of its first rate hikes since June 2006.
Demand will build even though it will take more than a year
for interest rates to rise above a 1 percent Libor floor that is
in place on most leveraged loans, many analysts and investors
agree.
Libor floors are included in loans to guarantee minimum
returns for investors, but investors will not see any benefit
until interest rates exceed the 1 percent rate on Libor floors.
"Our biggest concern for 2015 six months ago was that retail
investors would see rate hikes and not understand why they owned
a floating instrument that didn't reset," Bank of America
Merrill Lynch analysts said.
Now, inflows are expected to resume next year and CLO
issuance is expected to at least repeat this year's strong pace,
the report said.
Current retail outflows are strengthening the market by
weeding out "weak hand momentum players", leaving more informed
investors who will use loans as a duration hedge against rising
rates, it added.
"Unlike our forecast for 2014, where we recommended bonds
over loans, we believe loans next year could be well bid and
less susceptible to a downturn," the analysts said.
