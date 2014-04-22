By Natalie Wright
| NEW YORK, April 22
NEW YORK, April 22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
has lined up $15.5 billion in debt financing from
Barclays and RBC Capital Markets to fund its proposed $47
billion purchase of Allergan Inc., the company said on
Tuesday in a press release.
Valeant said that the committed financing would include
secured bonds, unsecured bonds and bank debt. The new debt will
have an interest margin of around 5.5 percent, subject to market
conditions.
The new term loan is expected to include dollar and euro
debt, banking sources said.
Canada-based Valeant detailed a proposal to buy the
BOTOXotox maker for $48.30 per share in cash and 0.83 of its
common stock for each Allergan share on Tuesday, which will give
Allergan shareholders 43 percent of the combined company. [ID:
nL3N0NE34X]
Allergan said that it intends to evaluate the unsolicited
offer, and noted that it has not started discussions with
Pershing Square, Allergan's largest shareholder.
Pershing Square, led by activist investor Bill Ackman, has
agreed to elect only stock consideration in the transaction and
intends to remain a significant long-term shareholder of the
combined company, Valeant said.
The combined company will have about three times net debt to
adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and
Amortisation (EBITDA), approximately $28 billion in net debt,
and post-synergy free cash flow of more than $6 billion a year,
according to a letter to Allergan management included in
Valeant's press release.
Barclays and RBC Capital Markets are acting as financial
advisors to Valeant and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Skadden, Arps,
Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP are
providing legal advice to Valeant.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP
are providing legal advice to Pershing Square.
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are acting
as financial advisors to Allergan, and Latham & Watkins is
serving as legal counsel.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals is a multinational specialty
pharmaceutical company that develops and markets prescription
and non-prescription pharmaceutical products.
Allergan, is a multi-specialty health care company that
develops and commercialises pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical
devices and over-the-counter consumer products.
(Additional reporting by Claire Ruckin in London. Editing by
Tessa Walsh)