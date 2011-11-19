* Lobbying firm proposed anti-OWS strategy-bankers group
* Proposal stressed danger to banks of Occupy Wall Street
* Bankers group did not act on firm's proposal-spokesman
By David Ingram
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 The Occupy Wall Street
movement is a big enough problem for U.S. banks that they
should pay for opposition research into the political motives
of protesters, said a firm that lobbies for the industry.
Clark Lytle Geduldig & Cranford, a Washington-based firm,
proposed the idea in a memo to the American Banking
Association, an industry group which said on Saturday that it
did not act on the idea.
The four-page memo outlined how the firm could analyze the
source of protesters' money, as well as their rhetoric and the
backgrounds of protest leaders.
"If we can show they have the same cynical motivation as a
political opponent, it will undermine their credibility in a
profound way," said the memo, according to a copy of it on the
website of TV news channel MSNBC, which first reported on it.
Clark Lytle Geduldig counts the banking association among
its regular lobbying clients, U.S. Senate records showed.
Other clients include MasterCard Worldwide and a banking
coalition concerned about interchange fees.
The firm did not respond to requests for comment.
Its memo said it could deliver research, survey data and
plans to use the information in 60 days at a cost of $850,000.
Banking association spokesman Jeff Sigmund told Reuters the
memo is authentic, but his group was not interested.
"Our government relations staff received the proposal - it
was unsolicited and we chose not to act on it in any way,"
Sigmund said.
The memo is dated Nov. 24, five days after it became
public. Sigmund did not respond to a follow-up question about
the date. Nov. 24 is also the Thanksgiving holiday.
The memo said U.S. financial firms should be concerned
about comments that Democratic campaign consultants have made
in the news media about trying to harness the energy of the
Occupy Wall Street protesters
.
"This would mean more than just short-term political
discomfort for Wall Street firms," it said.
"If vilifying the leading companies of this sector is
allowed to become an unchallenged centerpiece of a coordinated
Democratic campaign, it has the potential to have very
long-lasting political, policy and financial impacts on the
companies in the center of the bull's-eye."
The memo is from Clark Lytle Geduldig's four name partners.
Two of them, Sam Geduldig and Jay Cranford, are former aides to
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, a Republican.
Using shorthand for Occupy Wall Street, the memo said:
"It may be easy to dismiss OWS as a ragtag group of
protesters but they have demonstrated that they should be
treated more like an organized competitor who is very nimble
and capable of working the media, coordinating third party
support and engaging office holders to do their bidding. To
counter that, we have to do the same."
(Reporting by David Ingram. Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)
(david.ingram@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8351)