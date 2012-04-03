By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, April 3 A dozen U.S. companies have
agreed to disclose more about their lobbying efforts in return
for avoiding public showdowns at their annual meetings, a sign
of growing traction for corporate governance reforms this year.
Companies including Coca-Cola Co, General Electric
Co. and Johnson & Johnson have agreed to make
available more details about areas like trade association
memberships and top policy issues, according to a tally of 2012
reforms kept by activist investor Walden Asset Management.
In return for the changes, the Boston fund shop said it or
its i nvestor a llies agreed to withdraw proxy proposals they had
submitted in advance of this spring's season for corporate
annual meetings.
Though some of the lobbying information was already
available in government databases, much of it was too obscure
for the average investor to track down, said Tim Smith, senior
vice president at Walden who helped lead the disclosure
campaign. Smith said the company actions show the disclosures
are not just a pet concern of so-called socially responsible
investors.
"This is significant because the companies see it as being a
good business practice," Smith said.
Representatives for GE and J&J did not respond to questions.
A Coca-Cola spokeswoman said under a new policy it will report
its efforts in areas like lobbying more clearly. "The Coca-Cola
Company supports transparency relating to corporate political
contributions and lobbying expenses," she said.
Another 22 company activists targeted for lobbying
disclosure have not announced any changes or concessions yet. As
a result, Smith said, the issue will be debated and voted on at
their upcoming annual shareholder meetings.
Groups allied with Walden that filed similar resolutions
include the public-sector labor union the American Federation of
State, County and Municipal Employees; the New York State Common
Retirement Fund; and several religious orders. In recent years,
the investors have built a successful record of pressing for
change on a variety of issues that are now common practice or
law such as shareholder advisory votes on executive pay.
Those votes and other scrutiny companies are getting from
proxy-advisory firms are leading to a faster pace of governance
changes, said Paul Hodgson, senior research associate at GMI
Ratings. The New York-based organization tracks shareholder
votes and has supported some changes such as separating the
roles of chief executives and Board Chairmen -- a major focus of
AFSCME this year.
"Companies know that giving in early or compromising is
easier than the embarrassment of losing a high profile vote,"
Hodgson said in an e-mail.
Corporate spending to influence public policy has been a hot
issue since a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision lifted limits on
election spending by companies and unions. Smith and others are
also part of an effort to get companies to agree to disclose
political contributions led by the Center for Political
Accountability in Washington.
In March, it said 100 companies agreed to disclose direct
political contributions and indirect spending through trade
associations and similar groups.
Among the companies where activists withdrew proxy
proposals, the details vary and may be considered minor by some
measures. For instance, Coca-Cola had already published a number
of disclosures such as an online listing of its top policy
priorities: corporate taxation, product-specific rules and
environmental rules.
Going forward, the Atlanta-based beverage company will
provide more detail on areas like lobbying activity and trade
association ties, according to Walden and the company
spokeswoman.