* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
Jan 23 Lobeck Medical AG :
* FY 2014 revenue down 32 percent to 1.94 million Swiss francs ($2 million) (last year: 2.86 million Swiss francs)
* Says order backlog (current sales orders) by Dec. 31, 2014 is approximately 0.85 million Swiss francs(year ago 0:24 million Swiss francs)
* Expects for FY a positive operating result and a positive balance sheet profit Source text - bit.ly/1t4QMnK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8712 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.