BRIEF-Ramsay Health Care responds to ACCC proceedings
* "takes its obligations under competition and consumer law seriously and has worked cooperatively with ACCC during its investigation into a matter in coffs harbour."
July 25 Lobeck Medical AG : * Says 6m revenue of CHF 0.62 million versus CHF 1.15 million year ago * Says order backlog as of June 30, 2014 of CHF 0.45 million (previous year:
CHF 0.36 million) * Source text - bit.ly/1zbOzGd * Further company coverage
* Seeks trading halt pending execution of a material strategic agreement with Royal Melbourne Institute Of Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: