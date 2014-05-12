* To offer 5.7 million new, existing shares
* Share sale represents 48.77 percent of firm
* To hold off on dividend payments as it aims to grow
* Looking at acquisition, investments into distribution
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, May 12 Czech brewer Lobkowicz aims to
raise nearly 1 billion crowns ($50.24 million) through an
initial public offering to fund growth via acquisitions and
exports as consumption in the world's biggest beer drinking
market falls.
The Czech Republic, home of the original Pilsner lager, has
the highest per-capita annual beer consumption rate in the world
at 144 litres, but the level is down since the global economic
crisis of 2008-09.
In what would be Prague's first share issue in three years,
Lobkowicz said it would offer up to 5.7 million shares,
including 2.3 million new ones, representing a 48.77 percent
stake in the country's fifth biggest brewer.
The group said it wanted to use 100 million crowns of the
proceeds to buy another brewery with annual output of 80,000 to
100,000 hectolitres, but declined to give more details. It also
wants to grow its distribution network in the restaurant sector.
Lobkowicz produced 854,000 hectolitres of beer in 2013 and
posted a net loss of 73.8 million crowns on flat revenue of 1.2
billion crowns, of which a fifth came from exports, according to
its IPO prospectus.
Several Czech beer producers have tried to raise exports to
make up for lost domestic sales. The Czech beer market is
dominated by Pilsner Urquell lager maker Plzensky Prazdroj,
which is a unit of SABMiller, Staropramen - owned by
Molson Coors - and local units of Heineken.
Chief Executive Zdenek Radil said the company planned to
reinvest profit into growth in the next two years, forgoing a
dividend. Sales were up 3 percent in the first quarter, he said.
"We expect relatively dynamic growth in the next two years.
After two years we are planning a dividend payout of around
40-70 percent of profit," he said.
Lobkowicz, owner of seven Czech breweries which have a 4-5
percent total share of the domestic market, will offer shares in
the Czech Republic and neighbouring Austria. It will list shares
in Prague, with trading expected to start on May 28.
The maximum price for retail investors has been set at 175
crowns per share. That price would value the entire offer at
997.5 million crowns, or about 36.4 million euros.
"The sector is quite interesting for Czech investors,"
Komercni Banka analyst Miroslav Frayer said, but added: "On the
other hand it is small and I would worry about the liquidity. It
will be one of the smallest companies on the market."
Lobkowicz plans to finish bookbuilding on May 22 and has an
over-allotment option of 855,000 shares. Austria's Erste Bank
Group and its Czech unit Ceska Sporitelna are managers.
After the IPO, Lobkowicz's biggest shareholder, Czech
investor Martin Burda, will see his stake fall to 32.3 percent
from 55 percent. The stake of the second biggest shareholder,
Grzegorz Hota, will drop by half to 15.9 percent.
The operation would be a boon for the moribund Prague Stock
Exchange, which last saw a new share issue in 2011 when Czech
energy firm E4U carried out the bourse's smallest-ever offering
to raise 94 million crowns.
($1 = 19.9055 Czech Crowns)
