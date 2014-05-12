PRAGUE May 12 Czech brewery group Lobkowicz is
looking to sell nearly half of its stock through an initial
public offering in Prague and Vienna this month, the company
said on Monday.
It said it would offer up to 5.7 million shares, including
2.3 million new ones, in the offering of a 48.77 percent stake
in the firm.
Maximum price for retail investors has been set at 175
crowns per share. That price would value the entire offer at
36.4 million euros.
The first trading day in Prague is expected on May 28, the
company said.
Proceeds will be used for further development through
acquisition of new pubs, marketing and expanding export, it
said.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)