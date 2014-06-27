PRAGUE, June 27 Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz
Group said that Erste Group Bank, which managed its
initial public offering last month, carried out transactions to
stabilise the newly listed company's share price on five dates
following the share listing.
In a filing on its website, Lobkowicz said the first
transaction took place on May 28, the day its shares started
trading in Prague, and the last deal was on June 16. The
stabilisation period after the IPO ended on June 21, it said.
The price in the transactions ranged between 155 to 160
crowns. Shares traded at 159.50 crowns on Friday, up 1.6 percent
and near its IPO price of 160 crowns.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)