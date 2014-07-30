PRAGUE, July 30 A fund managed by private equity
group Enterprise Investors is in talks to take a stake in Czech
brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group, Lobkowicz said on
Wednesday.
It said Enterprise Investors had temporary exclusivity for
the talks but it was not clear whether the transaction would be
completed.
Czech daily E15 said on Tuesday the sellers were original
shareholders who did not sell their stakes in an initial public
offering in May. It said the stake on offer was worth 550
million crowns ($26.73 million).
Lobkowicz has market capitalisation of 1.85 billion crowns.
($1 = 20.5790 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)