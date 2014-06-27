(Adds details)
PRAGUE, June 27 Pivovary Lobkowicz Group
, said that Erste Group Bank, which managed its market
debut in Prague last month, carried out transactions to
stabilise the Czech brewer's share price on five dates following
the listing.
Lobkowicz's listing was the first in Prague for three years
and the sale was priced at 160 crowns per share, well below a
maximum price of 175 crowns.
Existing investors in the company had decided not to sell
the 3.4 million shares they had originally intended to include
in the offer because they believed the offer price undervalued
the group.
Lobkowicz's shares had initially started trading above the
offer price but closed below that level after the first week of
trading and fell to as low as 155 crowns later in June.
Lobkowicz said the first Erste stabilisation transaction
took place on May 28, the day its shares started trading in
Prague, and the last deal was on June 16. The
stabilisation period after the listing ended on June 21, it
said.
The price in the transactions ranged between 155 to 160
crowns. Shares traded at 159.50 crowns on Friday, up 1.6 percent
and near its IPO price of 160 crowns.
The company raised 404.8 million crowns ($20.03 million) in
the listing by selling 2.3 million new shares plus an additional
230,000 shares as part of an over-allotment option.
Lobkowicz, the fifth biggest brewing group in the Czech
Republic, has said half the proceeds of the share sale would go
to expanding its distribution network by buying new bars and
restaurants. It was also looking at acquisitions.
It produced 854,000 hectolitres of beer in 2013 and posted a
net loss of 73.8 million crowns on flat revenue of 1.2 billion,
according to its flotation prospectus.
($1 = 20.2049 Czech Korunas)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely and Jane
Merrman)