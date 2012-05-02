* Q1 EPS C$0.45 vs C$0.56 year ago
* Sales rise 0.9 pct to C$6.94 bln
* Says 2012 outlook remains unchanged
* Shares down about 1 percent
May 2 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest
food retailer, reported a bigger-than-expected, 22 percent fall
in quarterly earnings as its food and drugstore sales stayed
flat and costs rose.
Margins at established Canadian grocers such as Loblaw and
Metro Inc have been pressured by the rapid expansion of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc's supercenters, which sell a wider
array of grocery items.
Loblaw's first-quarter operating margin fell to 3.4 percent
from 4.4 percent last year. Selling, general and administrative
costs rose about 4 percent to $1.41 billion.
Metro, Canada's third-largest grocery store operator, said
last month that the effect on sales due to Wal-Mart's growing
presence in Quebec has been manageable.
Loblaw, however, is spending more to boost productivity in
the face of increased competition.
The company, which plans to spend about 40 percent of its
full-year budget of C$1.1 billion on its IT infrastructure and
supply-chain projects, reiterated that per-share net earnings
would be down this year due to the incremental costs.
First-quarter earnings fell to C$126 million ($128.02
million), or 45 Canadian cents per share, from C$162 million, or
56 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected 49 Canadian cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at the company, majority-owned by George Weston Ltd
, rose 0.9 percent to C$6.94 billion, missing the C$7.01
billion analysts expected.
Sales at established locations, a key measure for retailers,
fell 0.7 percent on one less day of store operations.
Loblaw shares, which have fallen about 13 percent this year,
fell about a percent to C$33.13 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.