April 12 Loblaw Companies Ltd, Canada's
largest grocer, said it would invest about C$1 billion ($776.9
million) in its Canadian retail business this year.
Another C$300 million will be invested by Choice Properties
REIT, whose principal tenant and largest unitholder is Loblaw.
Loblaw said the investment would be used to construct about
50 new stores and renovate 150 other stores.
The investment, which includes increased e-commerce
expansion and supply chain projects, is expected to create
nearly 20,000 jobs through store staffing and construction,
Loblaw said on Tuesday.
Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw has about 192,000 full- and
part-time employees.
The company said last year it would invest more than C$1.2
billion in Canada in 2015 and open more than 50 stores and
renovate more than 100.
($1 = C$1.29)
