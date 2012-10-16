Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Oct 16 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest grocer, said on Tuesday that it planned to cut about 700 head office and administrative jobs over the next three weeks in a move aimed at reducing costs.
The cuts, which will be primarily in management and administrative ranks, will result in a one-time charge of about C$60 million ($61.2 million) in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.
Loblaw and other Canadian grocers face increasing competition as Wal-Mart Stores Inc boosts its food offerings in the country ahead of the 2013 arrival of U.S. discount retailer Target Corp.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.