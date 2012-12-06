* Loblaw to sell most of its real estate assets into REIT
* Move will allow Loblaw to reinvest in its core business
* Loblaw, George Weston shares surge on the TSX
(Adds comments from chairman, analysts; updates share move)
TORONTO, Dec 6 Loblaw Companies Ltd,
Canada's largest grocer, said on Thursday it plans to spin off
the vast majority of its property assets into a real estate
investment trust, sending its stock and that of its parent,
George Weston, surging higher.
The move, which will create one of Canada's biggest REITs,
is a way to allow Loblaw to reinvest in its core business and
boost shareholder value. Loblaw shares jumped more than 24
percent in early trading, while George Weston rose 11 percent.
The company said it plans to spin off real estate worth more
than C$7 billion ($7.05 billion) into the REIT and sell units of
the trust through an initial public offering that it hopes to
complete by mid-2013.
"We are announcing this today because we feel the timing is
right for both our business and the capital markets," said Galen
Weston, Loblaw's executive chairman, on a conference call. "The
size and quality of our real estate assets should be appealing
to investors."
Canadian REITs have outperformed the broader stock market
due to strong demand for commercial and retail real estate.
Economic growth has boosted demand for office space in Canada,
while U.S. retailers compete for prime retail space for their
Canadian growth plans.
The S&P TSX Canadian REIT index has risen more
than 9 percent in the past 12 months, while Canada's benchmark
S&P TSX composite index has risen just 1.7 percent.
"We believe that this transaction will create substantial
value as Loblaw's current multiple is at a historically low
level due to poor operating performance," said BMO analyst Peter
Sklar in a note to clients.
Loblaw said it intends to retain a significant majority
interest of over 80 percent in the REIT.
"While we expect to generate funds from the IPO, it is the
anticipated long-term source of capital and the structural
advantage of the REIT that are the real benefits," Chief
Financial Officer Sarah Davis said on the Loblaw conference
call.
Davis said the capital raised will allow Loblaw to pay down
debt, reinvest in its business, fund strategic growth, and look
at other options like buying back shares.
Scotiabank analyst Patricia Baker said Loblaw's move is a
positive for the company and allows it to crystallize the value
of its "sacred cow."
In a note to clients, Baker however said Loblaw still needs
to work on improving its operating results and cautioned that
there is limited visibility on that front.
LONG-TERM VALUE
"The creation of the REIT is expected to build long-term
value both for Loblaw and the REIT," said Weston. "This proposed
REIT is an important part of Loblaw's strategic growth plan."
He said the spinoff will allow Loblaw to invest in its core
grocery business and expand it.
Loblaw and other Canadian grocers have been under pressure
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer,
expands its grocery business in Canada. No. 2 U.S. discount
retailer Target Corp opens its first Canadian stores
next spring, posing a new threat to Loblaw and its rivals.
Loblaw said it may expand the REIT venture in the future by
adding more of its own real estate and investing elsewhere.
Analysts have long speculated that Loblaw and other Canadian
retailers such as Hudson's Bay Co could move their vast
real estate assets into such REIT structures.
The Loblaw announcement comes just a day after a consortium
led by Canada's KingSett Capital offered about C$2.6 billion to
acquire Primaris Retail REIT to bolster its portfolio
of Canadian shopping malls.
Lowblaw shares surged 16 percent to C$38.99 and George
Weston jumped 8 percent to C$68.46. Shares of the two companies
were the biggest net gainers on the TSX and trading volumes in
both were well above average levels on Thursday.
VAST PORTFOLIO
Loblaw said its real estate portfolio spans an estimated 47
million square feet and has a current estimated market value of
C$9 billion to C$10 billion.
As part of the transaction, Loblaw plans to contribute about
35 million square feet to the REIT, and it will enter into
long-term lease arrangements with the REIT on those properties.
The contributed real estate portfolio will be largely
retail-focused, comprising a geographically diverse mix of
stores and shopping centers, as well as warehouses and office
buildings.
Loblaw expects the REIT will benefit from a lower cost of
capital, which will support its development and expansion. The
REIT will have a dedicated management team focused on overseeing
the properties and expanding the portfolio, while Loblaw will
provide support and various services.
Loblaw expects to consolidate the REIT's financial results
for reporting purposes and expects minimal impact on its own
profits and no impact on its investment grade credit rating.
Canadian rating agency DBRS confirmed its debt ratings on
both Loblaw and its parent George Weston following the news.
