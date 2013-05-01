* First-quarter same-store sales rise 2.8 pct
* Raises quarterly dividend by 9 pct
* Expects to complete IPO of REIT in early to mid-July
* Shares touch five-and-half year high
By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
May 1 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest
food retailer, said it would soon announce more actions in the
wake of the collapse of a building in Bangladesh where some of
its "Joe Fresh" garments were manufactured.
More than 400 people died in the collapse of the illegally
constructed building in Dhaka, which housed a number of apparel
factories.
"I am deeply shaken by the event. Our hearts and prayers
continue to go out to those who were injured, to all the
families who have lost loved ones," Executive Chairman Galen
Weston said on a conference call after the company reported
strong quarterly results.
"We have taken action to address the situation including the
announcement of a fund to provide relief to the victims of this
tragedy. There is more we will do and we will make that public
over the next few days."
He did not specify what further measures Loblaw would take.
The company said it had not seen any impact on sales of its
"Joe Fresh" affordable casual clothing line after the building
collapse. The brand, launched in 2006, is a key part of Loblaw's
growth strategy.
Loblaw is majority-owned by George Weston Ltd, which
is controlled by the Weston family.
The supermarket operator reported better-than-expected
quarterly revenue on Wednesday despite growing competition and
raised its dividend for the second time in six months, sending
its shares to a five-and-half year high.
Loblaw, which also sells clothing, footwear and drugs,
reiterated its outlook for 2013 despite the rapid Canadian
expansion of U.S. discount retailer Target Corp.
Target opened its first three Canadian stores in March and
plans to have more than 100 by the end of this year.
Canadian supermarket operators such as Loblaw, Metro Inc
and Empire Co's Sobeys have also come under
pressure as Wal-Mart Stores Inc expands its grocery
business in Canada.
However, analysts said Target's entry has not really been
able to stifle Loblaw's growth so far.
"Target's entry does not seem to be having an impact over
the near term although, in our view, it is a little too early to
tell, given that it only started opening stores in March,"
analyst Ken Perkins of Morningstar said.
Metro, Canada's No. 3 grocer, last week reported a quarterly
profit that more than tripled, but warned of a challenging
competitive environment.
Loblaw reported a 4 percent rise in revenue of C$7.20
billion ($7.14 billion), topping analysts' average expectation
of C$7.00 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Probably the biggest takeaway was the surprise on the
topline. It is probably the best topline we have seen close to
five years," said Bobby Hagedorn, an equity analyst with Edward
Jones. "I don't think anyone saw this coming."
Hagedorn said Target is a great competitor on the general
merchandise side of the business, but from "what we see so far,
their grocery offering appears to be pretty limited."
He said Target does not have a lot of fresh groceries and
fresh produce.
Loblaw said on Wednesday it plans to complete the initial
public offering of its real estate investment trust (REIT) in
early to mid-July. It expects to file a preliminary prospectus
for the REIT in late May.
Loblaw said in December it planned to contribute about 35
million square feet of property worth about C$7 billion to its
proposed REIT, which will allow it to reinvest in its core
business and boost shareholder value.
The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 9 percent
to 24 Canadian cents per share, a move that surprised analysts.
Loblaw shares closed up 5 percent at C$44.75 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. They touched a high of C$45.06 earlier.
First-quarter profit rose 40 percent to C$171 million, or 60
Canadian cents per share. The latest results included a gain of
13 Canadian cents per share related to defined benefit plan
amendments.
Sales at established locations, a key measure for retailers,
rose 2.8 percent, driven by its core food and drug business.
Retail sales grew 3.4 percent.