April 30 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest
grocer, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly adjusted profit
as same-store sales rose.
Net income fell to C$103 million ($93 million), or 37
Canadian cents per basic share for the quarter ended Mar. 22,
from C$171 million, or 61 Canadian cents per basic share, a year
earlier.
The company, which completed the C$12.4 billion acquisition
of Shoppers Drug Mart Corp in the first quarter, said total
revenue rose 1.2 percent to C$7.29 billion.
($1 = 1.0966 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)