* Adj basic earnings C$0.90/share vs est of C$0.87/share
* Savings of about C$44 mln from Shoppers Drug Mart deal
* Charges of C$46 mln in Q3
* Shares rise to 9-year high
Nov 12 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest
grocer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it
benefits from the Shoppers Drug Mart acquisition, and said it
was on track to achieve the targeted savings from the deal.
The company's shares rose as much as 3 percent to a near
nine-year high of C$59.82 on Wednesday.
Loblaw bought Shoppers Drug Mart last year to ward off
rising competition as U.S.-based rivals such as Wal-Mart Stores
Inc and Target Corp expanded their Canadian
business.
The company said it remained on track to achieve C$100
million in savings in the first year following the closing of
Shoppers Drug Mart acquisition.
The deal, which closed in March, helped Loblaw save about
C$44 million in the third quarter, the company said.
Loblaw's revenue increased 36 percent to C$13.6 billion ($12
billion) in the quarter ended Oct.4, with Shoppers Drug Mart
accounting for a quarter of the sales.
The company, which cut 200 jobs during the third quarter,
said it was looking to further reduce costs.
"We still have a few quarters of potential restructurings
and things that are going to lead to one-time charges,"
President Galen Weston said on a post-earnings conference call.
Weston, son of the founder of George Weston Ltd -
Loblaw's largest shareholder - was appointed president in July
as part of a management shakeup.
Loblaw said it incurred C$46 million in costs related to the
restructuring and reorganization.
Overall same-store sales, excluding Shoppers Drug Mart, grew
2.6 percent. Same-store sales at Shoppers Drug Mart rose 2.5
percent.
Adjusted basic net earnings was 90 Canadian cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 87 Canadian
cents on revenue of C$13.60 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were trading at C$59.81 in late
afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Up to Tuesday's close, Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw's
stock had risen about 37 percent this year.
($1 = C$1.1311)
