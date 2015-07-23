Warner Bros releases trailer of "Blade Runner" sequel
May 9 Warner Bros has released the first theatrical trailer for "Blade Runner 2049", the highly anticipated sequel to the 1982 Ridley Scott science fiction thriller "Blade Runner".
July 23 Loblaw Companies Ltd, Canada's largest grocer, said it would close 52 unprofitable stores over the next year.
The closures would reduce sales by about C$300 million ($231.25 million), but will add about C$35 million-C$40 million to its operating income annually.
The company's revenue rose to C$10.54 billion in the second quarter ended June 20 from C$10.3 billion a year earlier, helped by strong sales in its food retail business.
Loblaw posted a profit of C$186 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$456 million, or C$1.13 per share. The year-earlier quarter included costs related to the acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart. ($1 = C$1.2973) (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
May 9 Warner Bros has released the first theatrical trailer for "Blade Runner 2049", the highly anticipated sequel to the 1982 Ridley Scott science fiction thriller "Blade Runner".
May 8 A new dawn, and possibly even a franchise, await the legend of British folklore hero King Arthur.